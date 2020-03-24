Corrugated Pallets Market 2020: Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2024

A pallet is a flat transport structure, which supports goods in a stable fashion while being lifted by a forklift, a pallet jack, a front loader, a jacking device, or a crane; sometimes, a pallet is inaccurately called a skid (which has no bottom deck boards).
Modern lifestyle has led to the rise of many trends, one of which is to get things done ‘on demand’. Technology integration has resulted in many possibilities in the past few decades, such as – getting bank work done on our phones, making reservations without ever having to step out, and the likes. This has created a new generation of consumers with significantly different habits than those, two decades ago. In this changed environment, one of the things that many suppliers desire is ‘on demand packaging’.
Corrugated Pallets are one such way of packaging, which are considered 100% recyclable and easily disposable. The global corrugated pallets market is gaining traction due to the increased emphasis of suppliers on sustainability. The modern consumer is aware of the impact of packaging materials on the environment, thanks to the internet and other sources, leading to an increased number of consumers desiring solutions with minimal impact on the planet. As a result, suppliers look for ways to reduce impact on the environment throughout the supply chain.
According to this study, over the next five years the Corrugated Pallets market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 620 million by 2024, from US$ 520 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Corrugated Pallets business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Corrugated Pallets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
DS Smith
Smurfit Kappa
Conitex Sonoco
PGS Group
Milwood
Kamps Pallets
The Corrugated Pallets Company
This study considers the Corrugated Pallets value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Less than 3 Layers
3-5 Layers
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
FMCG and Food
Pharmaceutical Industry
Electronic and Automotive
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Corrugated Pallets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Corrugated Pallets market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Corrugated Pallets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Corrugated Pallets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Corrugated Pallets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
