Corporate Wellness Software Market Growth Overview by Top Key Players – Corporate Health Partners, Infinite Wellness Solutions, Sprout

Corporate wellness software is the software that human resources departments use to improve and manage workers’ health and well-being. Wellness programs at the workplace help companies in increasing productivity while reducing the overall operational costs. These programs encourage employees to adopt a healthier lifestyle and help companies enhance productivity and employee performance while reducing the overall operational costs. Organizations, such as spas and wellness centres, provide coaching to individuals or groups.

According to analysis, the Global Corporate Wellness Software Market was valued at USD 409.50 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 714.26 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2019 to 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : CoreHealth Technologies, MediKeeper, Wellness Layers, Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies, BSDI, Ceridian Lifeworks, Corporate Health Partners, Infinite Wellness Solutions, Sprout, Burner Fitness, Virgin Pulse, Rival Health, Protocol Driven Healthcare, Inc (PDHI).

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07111356876/global-corporate-wellness-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

Employers providing such programs have noticed a significant rise in productivity. In addition, companies in the U.K. initiated the Fit for Work service, which offers a tax benefit of USD 663.3 per year. Organizations are providing wearables, such as Fitbit, Apple Watch, and Google watches, to employees to help them keep track of health parameters, such as heart rate and blood pressure. North America led the overall market, in terms of revenue share, in 2018. According to a survey by Benefits Canada conducted on 1300 employers, North America had the highest number of corporate wellness programs. More than 80% of the employers in the region offer such services to their employees.

Large-scale organizations led the end-use segment in 2018, in terms of revenue share. On the other hand, medium-scale organizations are projected to witness the fastest growth from 2019 to 2026. According to RAND, a research corporation, around 72% of organizations invested in health screening services in 2013. Well documented studies indicate that correctly implemented programs can yield a Return on Investments (RoI) of around 3:1. Larger organizations can incorporate programs and services into their company’s infrastructure; whereas, small-scaled firms can benefit from corporate memberships and by outsourcing the services.

North America led the overall market, in terms of revenue share, in 2018 and will maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. According to RAND employer survey, approximately 50% of the employers in the U.S. offer employee wellness programs. Large-scale companies offer more complex initiatives. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising number of working individuals in the Asia Pacific along with the growing awareness about health management of employees is expected to boost the demand for such programs.

This report segments the global Corporate Wellness Software Market on the basis of Types are :

On-premise

Cloud-based

The basis Of application, the Global Corporate Wellness Software Market is Segmented into :

SMEs

Large Enterprises

(Special Offer: Get up to 35% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07111356876/global-corporate-wellness-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/discount?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

Regions covered By Corporate Wellness Software Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07111356876/global-corporate-wellness-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Corporate Wellness Software Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Corporate Wellness Software industry.

Related Reports:

Global Corporate Wellness Management Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025: https://bit.ly/36sAAl4

Global Corporate Wellness Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025: https://bit.ly/2YJAP8T

Global Corporate Wellness Programs Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025: https://bit.ly/2PwMALI

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more. MarketInsightsReports is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]