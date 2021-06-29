Corporate Learning Management System Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global corporate learning management system market by components (Solutions and Services), by delivery mode (Distance Learning, Instructor Based Learning, and Blended Learning), by organization size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), by verticals (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail & CPG, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, and Others) and by region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW). The market research report identifies Adobe Systems, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Absorb Software, Cornerstone OnDemand, Blackboard, D2L, G-Cube, and Docebo as the major vendors operating in the global corporate learning management system market.

Overview of the Global Corporate Learning Management System Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global corporate learning management system market will grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period to reach a revenue of more than $7 billion by 2025. AI, ML, IoT, Analytics, and a few other technologies have marked their presence in almost every department of an organization, which has formed the skill gap amongst the workforce and organization. The rapidly changing technology landscape is demanding for employees training, upskilling, and reskilling. Here, corporate learning management systems come into play, which provides several online training courses and videos for learning, which makes corporate training more accessible for the workforce.

Learning management system (LMS) has now become an important tool which is used by an organization for enhancing the students or employee performance. Technologies including AI, AR, and VR are transforming the learning and development space by making training programs more interactive and relevant. These technologies can be implemented with corporate training programs in three known ways which include video conferencing systems, immediate response system, and gamification. The corporate learning management system is the next step taken by organizations focusing on more interactive and efficient training programs.

According to the corporate learning management system industry analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global corporate learning management system market in 2019. The growing practice of eLearning platforms within organizations in this region is one of the major factor leading to the growth of corporate learning management system market in North America. Enterprises in the US and Canada are expected to vastly implement corporate LMS solutions for increasing the effectiveness in traditional learning methods. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about the employee upskilling & reskilling, and increasing trend of on the job training.

Corporate Learning Management System Market Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global corporate learning management system market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the corporate learning management system market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in this market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Corporate Learning Management System Market:

Adobe Systems

SAP

IBM

Oracle

Absorb Software

Cornerstone OnDemand

Blackboard

D2L

G-Cube

Docebo

IBM possesses the capabilities that are unmatched in the industry to address the clients’ most pressing needs. IBM offers several professional skills training modules which are needed by the enterprises for enhancing their employee’s skills.

There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Corporate Learning Management System Market Segmentation, By Components

Solutions Standalone Solution Integrated Solution

Services Implementation Services Support & Maintenance Services Consulting Services



The solutions segment is estimated to hold the largest market share and is expected to witness significant growth due to the high demand for corporate learning management solutions among organizations for training and developing employees.

Corporate Learning Management System Market Segmentation, By Delivery Mode

Distance Learning

Instructor Based Learning

Blended Learning

Among these delivery modes, distance learning is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 and blended learning is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Corporate Learning Management System Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

SME’s

Large Enterprises

The large enterprise’s segment is expected to hold the largest market share and the SME’s segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Corporate Learning Management System Market Segmentation, By Verticals

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail & CPG

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others

The IT & telecom segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019. Due to the increased competition and technology impact in this industry, employees in this vertical constantly need training and development.

Corporate Learning Management System Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the corporate learning management system market. The report discusses the market in terms of components, delivery mode, organization size, verticals, and regions. Further, the report also provides details about the drivers, opportunities, and major challenges impacting market growth.

