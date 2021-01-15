Coronavirus pandemic inevitable, U.S. warns as disease spreads across globe

Asia reported hundreds of cases of a new coronavirus on Wednesday, including the first US soldiers infected, such as the United States warned of a pandemic is inevitable, and outbreaks in Italy and Iran spread to more countries.

world stocks fell for a fifth day while safe-haven gold rose back to seven-year highs and US bond yields held near record lows after the government and health authorities warned the pandemic coronavirus.

The global stock market has wiped out $ 3.33 trillion of value in the last four trading sessions, as measured by the MSCI all-country index comprising stocks in 23 developed and 26 emerging markets.

The disease is believed to have originated in wild animals sold in the Chinese city of Wuhan market late last year and has infected 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, mostly in China.