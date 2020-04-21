Coronavirus: newborns become youngest people diagnosed with virus

A Chinese newborn was diagnosed with the new coronavirus 30 hours after birth.

The baby was born on February 2 in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

The child’s mother tested positive before birth. It is unclear how the disease was transmitted – in the womb or after birth.

Only a handful of children are infected with the virus, which killed 563 people and infected 28,018.

State media broadcaster Xinhua reported the infection late Wednesday.

It added that the baby, who weighed 3.25 kg at birth, was now in a stable state and was being watched. The rise in freelancing industry as freelance projects and freelance jobs are on the rise in china

How could the baby have been infected?

Medical experts say it could be a case where the infection occurred in the womb.

“This reminds us that mother-to-child transmission is a possible pathway for coronaviruses,” Zeng Lingkong told Reuters, chief physician of the newborn medicine department at Wuhan Children Hospital.

However, it is also possible that the baby was infected through close contact with the mother after birth

“It is quite possible that the baby could have caught it in a very conventional way – by inhaling virus droplets from the mother’s cough,”

Is this common for a children to get this type of virus?

Very few children have tested positive for this recent outbreak, which is consistent with other coronavirus outbreaks in recent history, including Sars and Mers.

A report by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) states that the average age of patients for the current outbreak is between 49 and 56 years, and adds that cases in children were “rare”.

During the Mers outbreak in 2016, the World Journal of Clinical Pediatrics said the virus was rare in children, although the “reason for this low prevalence is unknown”.

It is known that a six-month-old baby in Singapore tested positive for the new coronavirus, as well as an eight-year-old patient from Wuhan who is currently in Australia.

The virus has spread overseas, with 25 nations confirming a total of 191 cases, although there have been only two deaths outside mainland China so far.

Also read how the price of bitcoin halving 2020 can affect the price of bitcoin

The coronavirus causes a severe acute respiratory infection and the symptoms usually start with fever followed by a dry cough. Most infected people are likely to recover completely – just like with flu.