Coronavirus Latest Updates: As Global Cases touching 100,000, W.H.O. requests for Action

Coronaviruses are a gathering of viruses that cause diseases in birds and mammals. In people, corona-viruses cause respiratory tract diseases that are ordinarily mild, for example, the common cold, however, rarer viruses such as SARS, MERS, and COVID-19 can be lethal. Symptoms vary in different species: in chickens, they cause an upper respiratory tract disease, while in cows and pigs they cause diarrhea.

Overview –

The coronavirus flare-up which spread from central China has now spread to in excess of 78 nations — from South Korea to Italy, Iran, Japan, and The United States. At any rate, 11 humans have died of the COVID-19 disease in the US. South Korea’s absolute number of novel coronavirus contamination — the most outside China, where the disease initially emerged — moved toward 6,000 as specialists announced 145 new cases. The all-out remained at 5,766, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, with 35 passing.

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad city tried positive for coronavirus, making him the 30th patient to be contaminated in India. The moderately -aged man had a movement history to Iran where 77 individuals have died of coronavirus.

Coronavirus Cases Deaths Recovered 96,621 3,308 53,952

