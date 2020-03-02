Corn Oil Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2023

As per a report Market-research, the Corn Oil economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Corn oil market has been segmented on the basis of Edible and non-edible corn oil. Among both of these segment non edible segment is expected to show robust growth over the forecast period. This is supported by the reason that corn oil is highly environmental friendly product as it has lowest rating for carbon intensity as compared to other biodiesel feed stocks which is driving the segment growth. Edible segment is expected to show substantial growth in terms of volume. Edible segment is further sub segmented as food service restaurants, food processor, and retail (end consumers). Among all these segment retail segment is expected to occupy the major market share. Rising cardiovascular diseases has shifted the consumer focus towards consumption of food containing low cholesterol which is expected to drive the segment growth in the near future. Moreover, food processor segment is expected to account for substantial growth over the forecast period. Consumers are now focusing on healthy lifestyle, due to this they carefully choose the products they buy and use. In addition, easy access to information has made them aware about the availability of different types of oils and fats in the market. Thus, now food processors are trying to respond to consumer demand by offering stable and healthy products.

Global corn oil market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel. The distribution channel is only segmented for retail (end consumers). The distribution channel for retail includes supermarket, hypermarket, departmental stores & grocery stores. Among all these segments hypermarket & supermarket is expected to contribute major share in the market. Groceries stores is expected to show a favorable growth over the forecast period. Increasing penetration of health food in smaller grocery stores is expected to support the segment growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, Europe is expected to be the major market in terms of value for corn oils, owing to increasing consumer towards healthy products. Among the countries, Germany is expected to remain major markets in terms of consumptions for corn oil followed by U.K. North America is expected to represent the favorable market for corn oils in terms of consumption. U.S. is expected to drive the growth. Increasing consumption of corn oil as a biodiesel alternative is expected to support the market growth in the country. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly and expected to be the fastest growing region for corn oil owning increasing in demand of corn oil in food industry across the region.

Increasing consumption of corn oil as a biodiesel alternative in order to reduce carbon footprint is expected to support the demand of corn oil during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing government regulation especially important in states with low carbon fuels standards such as California is further expected to support the market demand. Furthermore, corn oil provides essential fatty acids like linoleic acid (omega – 6) which is essential for immune function, as well as it enables to lower high blood pressure in people who are suffering from hypertension which is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

Some of the key players operation in corn oil market includes FEC Solutions, Associated British Food plc, GreenField Specialty Alcohols Inc., YONCA GIDA SAN. A.?., Archer Daniels Midland Company and ConAgra Foods Inc among others.

Regional analysis for Corn Oil Market includes

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.

TMR estimates the market size of various sectors using a combination of available data on the number and revenue of companies within each sub-sector and tiers of companies. The basic components used to determine market size and forecast for a specific product area are not only limited to supply-side data, but are also related to demand, industry trends, and the economic outlook. All the above data points are utilized to generate a statistical model targeting the sector marketplace. More than 300 TMR analysts across the world integrate these elements into a framework to determine the subsector market size for a base year and then forecast growth within each market.

TMR regularly interviews technology and business professionals as an ongoing effort to track the latest developments within each sector. These continuous surveys are stratified by company size and industry segment and weighted to reflect the global market place. All data are collected on an ongoing effort through a structured questionnaire rolled over the web or conducted via telephones. This provides the TMR team opportunities to request for detailed question sets, complex skip patterns, and real-time calculations, which assists respondents in answering questions involving numbers and percentages. Respondents, who are interviewed as experts, are screened and qualified based on certain criteria in addition to their decision-making authority and the scope of activity within their organizations.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

