Cordless Phone Market Trend, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Key Players and Future Forecast Report 2025

Cordless Phone Market study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. The following illustrative figure shows the market research methodology applied in this report.

Some manufacturers have a negative attitude towards cordless phones, for example, the CEO of Gigaset said \”Cordless phone business is still declining and so Gigaset is investing further in new, promising business segments and product groups.\” In Sep 2016. Part of manufacturers has a positive attitude, such as Philips launched its new Faro Design cordless phone at internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), in Berlin, Germany, from September 2-7 2016.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in cordless phone market, while the Europe still is the biggest sales volume market for cordless phone in 2017. The fast increasing adoption of smart portable devices such as tablets and smart phones in the corporate and residential sectors across the globe is the major factor influence the demand of cordless phone market.

Global Cordless Phone Market is spread across 121 pages, profiling 12 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Nowadays, DECT is the main technology for cordless phone, and the DECT reached a sales volume of approximately 41.43 million units in 2017, with 72.55% of global sales volume.

The worldwide market for Cordless Phone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -9.2% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2025, from 1250 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cordless Phone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

