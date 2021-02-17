Cord Blood Banking Services Market Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2025

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Cord Blood Banking Services Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Cord Blood Banking Services Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market is valued at USD 1,327.6 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2,975.2 Million by 2025 with the CAGE of 12.20% over the forecast period.

Scope of The Report:

Cord blood is the blood that remains in the umbilical cord and placenta after childbirth. Cord blood cells are the rich source of the stem cells and these stem cells are used to treat chronic diseases. Which includes immune system diseases, cancers, diabetes, and blood-related diseases these stem cells are collected from the nursing homes or hospitals and then they are stored in the cord blood banks for the future use. They can be stored in a blood bank for around 20 to 25 years.

Global cord blood banking services market report is segmented on the basis of model, mode of delivery, component, product, application and regional & country level. Based on model, global cord blood banking services market is classified as knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge CDSS. Based upon mode of delivery, global cord blood banking services market is classified into cloud based and on-premise.

Based upon component, global cord blood banking services market is classified into hardware, software and services. Based upon product, global cord blood banking services market is classified into integrated system, stand-alone system, standard-based, service model-based, other products. Based upon application, global cord blood banking services market is classified into medical diagnosis, alerts and reminders, prescription decision support, information retrieval, image recognition and interpretation, therapy critiquing and planning and other applications.

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Key Players Analysis

Global cord blood banking services market report covers prominent players like Cord Blood America Inc., China Cord Blood Corporation, Cordlife Group Limited, CBR Systems Inc., Cryo-Cell International Inc., Lifeforce Cryobanks, Cryo-Save AG, National Cord Blood Program, Virgin Health Bank, ViaCord Inc., CordVida, CryoHoldco, Americord, and Vita34.

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Dynamics–

Major driving factors of the market are growing chronic diseases and growing birth-rate amongst the populace. Countries such as the US have a high rate of chronic diseases. In addition to this, growing health concerns among the populace further boost the demand of the market. The growing healthcare sector will fuel the market during the upcoming years. Moreover, the diverse applicability of the stem cells supports this market. However, cord blood only found in the umbilical cord and it is in very less amount hence collecting stem cells and cord blood is the main challenge and opportunity in this market. Involvement of the public and private sector will also create new opportunities

Key Market Segments::–

By Service type:

Sample Preservation and Storage

Sample Analysis

Sample Processing

Sample Collection and Transportation

By Application:

Leukaemia

Bone Marrow Failure SYNDROME

Metabolic Disorder

Lymphoma

Immune Deficiencies

By Storage Option:

Public UCB Banks

Private UCB Banks

