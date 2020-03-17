Cord Blood Banking Industry By Cell Type (Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells) Future Growth Analysis Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The stem cell/cord blood banking global market consists of sales of stem cell/cord blood banking services and related goods. Cord stem cells are referred to as regenerative medicines which help in regeneration of tissues or cells in the body. Stem cells therapy is designed to aid the physician in performing medical treatment of different types of cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, graft-versus-host disease and heart diseases.

Increasing number of cancer patients is a major driver for the stem cell/cord blood banking industry. Cancer diseases such as leukemia and multiple myeloma can be treated by stem cell transplant. In stem cell transplant, treatment can be either done by autologous transplant in which the stem cells come from the same person who gets the transplant or by allogeneic transplant in which means the stem cells come from a matched related or unrelated donor.

Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Segmentation

By Cell Type:

1. Adult Stem Cells

2. Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cells

3. Embryonic Stem Cells

By Service:

1. Collection

2. Processing

3. Analysis

4. Storage

By Bank Type:

1. Public

2. Private

By Application:

1. Leukemia

2. Anemia

3. Thalassemia

4. Autism

5. Cerebral palsy

6. Diabetes

7. Others

Pairing of cord blood and tissue storage with genetic testing services is an emerging trend in the stem cell/cord blood banking market. Such pairing is possible and efficient because of its complimentary services to the existing clients, thereby helping in expanding their product portfolio.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market

Chapter 27. Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking market are

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Cordlife

Cryo-Cell International

Esperite

Americord Registry LLC

