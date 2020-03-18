Copper Strips Industry Suppliers, Market Growth, Share, Demand, Trend and Forecasts 2025

Copper Strips Industry studies a light metal with outstanding malleable and ductile properties. It possesses high thermal and electrical conductivity. It is widely used in numerous industrial and antibacterial applications high malleability property of copper and ease of application in machineries during fabrication procedures enables high production rate of precise copper strips at relatively lower cost as compared to its substitutes.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Copper Strips market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Copper Strips in 2017.

In the industry, Aurubis profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Mitsubishi Shindoh and EGM Group ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 8.66%, 7.59% and 7.44% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The worldwide market for Copper Strips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 17700 million US$ in 2025, from 13300 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Copper Strips Market is spread across 136 pages, profiling 15 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The copper most commonly used for strip applications complies with ASTM B370. It consists of 99.9 percent copper, and is available in six tempers designated by ASTM B370 as: 060 (soft), H00 (cold rolled), H01 (cold rolled, high yield), H02 (half hard), H03 (three quarter hard), and H04 (hard). Thin copper strips perfect for using with mosaics and many other crafts, and various other applications including electrical and DIY projects.

This report focuses on the Copper Strips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Copper Strips Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Aurubis, Mitsubishi Shindoh, EGM Group, KME, CNMC, CHALCO, Wieland, Anhui Xinke, MKM, Poongsan, GB Holding, Xingye Copper, Jintian Group, Dowa Metaltech and Furukawa Electric

Market Segment by Type covers:

Thickness >10mm

Thickness 6-10mm

Thickness <6mm

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Machinery Industry

Electronic Industry

Architecture and Art

Others

