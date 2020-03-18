Copper Paste Market Manufacturers, Industry Analysis, Trend, Growth, Top Key Players and Future Insights Report 2025

Copper Paste Market studies a high temperature anti-seize lubricant. A soft, copper-coloured paste, based on micronized copper powder and synergistic anti-oxidant, anti-corrosion and anti-wear additives suspended in premium grade stable oil. It is an effective anti-seize formulation, preventing metal-to-metal contact, seizing, galling, and fretting corrosion.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the copper paste industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world\’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, and the technical level is also in a leading position.

But in foreign companies the manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with in China. So the manufacturing cost in developed countries is a disadvantage. As the production technology of copper paste manufacturers in China continues to improve, the share of Chinese manufactures will be increasing, and the competitiveness in the international market will also gradually increase.

The copper paste is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.83% from 98744 M USD in 2018 to reach 136.02 M USD by 2025 in global market. The Copper paste market is related concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 50% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Japan.

Global Copper Paste Market is spread across 123 pages, profiling 14 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

COPPER PASTE can also be used in power electronics and solar industry with excellent conductive property and low cost.

The worldwide market for Copper Paste is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.0% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2025, from 120 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Copper Paste in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Copper Paste Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Tatsuta, Wurth, Heraeus, Shoei Chemical, Liqui Moly, FUCHS Group, Ampletec, WEICON, Fenghua Advanced Technology, MOTOREX, NOF America, Hitachi Chemical, Material Concept and Sinocera

Market Segment by Type covers:

Low Temperature Sintered

Medium Temperature Sintered

High Temperature Sintered

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Printed Electronics

PV Industry

Other

