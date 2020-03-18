Cooling Tower Market Geography Analysis 2019-2025

The global Cooling Tower market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cooling Tower market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Cooling Tower market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cooling Tower market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Cooling Tower market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Cooling Tower market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cooling Tower market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Cooling Tower market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.
Enexio
Hamon & CIE International SA
Spig S.P.A.
SPX Corporation
Bell Cooling Tower
Brentwood Industries, Inc.
Johnson Controls Inc.
Paharpur Cooling Tower Limited
Star Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Evaporative Cooling Tower
Dry Cooling Tower
Hybrid Cooling Tower
Segment by Application
Chemicals
Petrochemicals and oil & gas
HVACR
Food & beverages
Power generation
Others
