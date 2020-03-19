COOL ROOF COATINGS MARKET 2020 WITH GLOBAL PLAYERS: DOW CHEMICAL, SHERWIN-WILLIAMS, VALSPAR, SIKA SARNAFIL, NIPPON PAINTS AND NUTECH PAINTS

The Global Cool Roof Coatings Market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2025. The market is growing by increasing demand for automobiles in countries such as China, India and North America.

The major driver for cool roof coatings market is energy savings offered by the cool roof coatings along with the green building environmental codes adopted by most of the governments. Building code adoption which states the minimal energy consumption standards in the U.S. and Europe has generated the cool roof products demand over the past few years. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. In hotter regions such as MEA and Asia, cool coatings are seen as the most practical and efficient way of reducing energy consumption.

Cool roof coatings are expensive to manufacture which can propose challenge for the growth of cool roof coating market. Additionally, lack of consumer awareness and absence of strict regulations and guidelines for reducing energy consumption is anticipated to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Dow Chemical, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Sika Sarnafil, Nippon Paints, Nutech Paints, Monarch Industries and Others.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to lower penetration in the area with Japan as the only country having the specific guidelines and initiatives supporting the cool roofing technology however various governments are implementing green building codes in Australia, China, India and other developing countries in the region. This is expected to trigger the regional growth over the forecast period.

