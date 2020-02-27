Cool Roof Coating Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

The study on the Cool Roof Coating market Fact.MR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Cool Roof Coating market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Cool Roof Coating market’s growth parameters.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR’s study on the cool roof coatings market delivers important information on the demand & supply trends of cool roof coatings across the globe, coupled with a scrutinized assessment on competition landscape of the cool roof coatings market. Exhaustive analysis on leading and emerging players in the cool roof coatings market is offered in the report, which involves company overview, product overview, key financials and recent developments.

Key Developments of Cool Roof Coating Market Players

The Sherwin Williams Company has introduced its “Kool Seal 7 Year Elastomeric Roof Coating”, which is 100% acrylic & reflective cool roof coating. This cool roof coating has the ability to contract and expand with the roof.

GAF’s recently introduced cool roof coating, called “United Coatings TM ,” is claimed by the company to provide incomparable long-term reflectivity for a broad range of roofing substrates. Low VOC content and water-based nature of this cool roof coating by GAF offers enhanced consistency and flexibility to roof surfaces.

,” is claimed by the company to provide incomparable long-term reflectivity for a broad range of roofing substrates. Low VOC content and water-based nature of this cool roof coating by GAF offers enhanced consistency and flexibility to roof surfaces. “CERAM-A-STAR 1050”, a silicone-modified polyester cool roof coating system, introduced by Akzo Nobel is designed particularly for metal construction industry. This is also available in Akzo Nobel’s COOL CHEMISTRY Series, which acts as sustainable building material by reducing air conditioning costs, peak energy demand, and mitigates the urban heat island effect.

Definition

Cool roof coatings are special or white reflective pigments used for reflecting sunlight, and resemble to very thick paints that prevent damage to roof surface from contact with chemical and ultraviolet (UV) rays. Some cool roof coating types offer restorative features and water protection. Key material used for cool roof coating include elastomeric plastic, tiles, and metals.

This report on the cool roof coating market is a comprehensive compilation of actionable and valuable insights. The report offers an in-depth assessment on the cool roof coatings market, which incorporates study on important dynamics including growth drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities for the cool roof coating market.

The report primary focuses on the provision of authentic intelligence to its readers with regard to the cool roof coating market. In key sections of the report, an overview on the cool roof coatings market has been offered which includes a concise introduction to the cool roof coating market, along with an accurate definition of the target product – cool roof coating.

Size of the cool roof coating market has been evaluated in terms of value (US$ Mn).

Segmentation

Key segments of the cool roof coating market have been identified and represented in the report systematically by using a taxonomy table. The report splits the cool roof coating market primarily into 5 key segments, namely, roof type, material, technology, application, and region. Low slope and steep slope are two key types of cool roof coating studied in the report. Based on technology, the cool roof coating market has been bifurcated into solvent-based cool roof coating and water-based cool roof coating.

Key applications of cool roof coating studied in the report include healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential. Among materials employed for production of cool roof coating, elastomeric plastic, tiles, and metals are widely employed in the market. Key regions assessed in the cool roof coatings market include North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, China, SEA&P, and MEA.

Research Methodology

Insights and forecast offered on the cool roof coating market are based on a robust research methodology that is used to develop this report on the cool roof coating market. The research methodology employed involves exhaustive secondary and primary researches to gain detailed information on the cool roof coating market.

Analysts have leveraged the research approach to arrive at the cool roof coating market size offered, along with other important numbers such as revenue share and CAGR of all the market segments identified in the report. Information collected on the cool roof coating market is transitioned via many validation funnels, before their inclusion in the report.

Fact.MR’s unique research approach ensures credibility of the data obtained and statistics derived, which in turn offers readers with accurate information, and authentic data on the cool roof coating market. Scope of the cool roof coating market report is to deliver precise intelligence and valuable insights on the cool roof coating market, thereby enabling clients to make proper decision for future growth of their businesses in the cool roof coating market.

