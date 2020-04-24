Cookies Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Report by 2026 | Top Key players Analysis by Mondelēz International, Kellogg Co., Ferrero, CSC BRANDS, L.P., Nestlé, pladis global, others

Cookies Market: Inclusive Insight

Global cookies market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 47.98 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovative product offerings provided by the major manufacturers as well as changes in lifestyle of individuals resulting in greater adoption of healthier product offerings.

The Cookies Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Cookies market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Mondelēz International, Kellogg Co., Ferrero, CSC BRANDS, L.P., Nestlé, pladis global, PepsiCo, Inc., MDias Branco, Britannia Industries Limited, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Arcor, AB Annas Pepparkakor, Adam Foods, Dali Food Group Co., Ltd, Jiashili Group Ltd., THOMAS TUNNOCK LIMITED, Burton’s Biscuit Company, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., ITC Limited, Grupo Bimbo, Lotus Bakeries and Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

In April 2019, Kellogg Co. announced that they agreed on the sale of the selected businesses associated with bakery and confectionary goods to the Ferrero organization. The sale was valued at approximately USD 1.3 billion. This transaction will complement both the organizations business strategies as Kellogg Co. will look to focus more on their mainstream goods as Ferrero will look to expand their presence worldwide.

Cookies Market Trends | Industry Segment by Ingredient (Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal, Butter, Cream, Ginger, Coconut, Honey, Others), Product Type (Drop Cookies, Bar Cookies, Molded Cookies, Fried Cookies, No-Bake Cookies, Refrigerated Cookies, Ice Box Cookies, Rolled Cookies, Sandwich Cookies, Others), Packaging Type (Rigid, Flexible, Others), Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Direct Sales, Specialist Retailers, Traditional Grocery Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channel, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Cookies are a type of baked food product that is generally available in a flat circular shape and is sweet in taste. It involves using different ingredients such as flour, oil, sugars, fats and depending on the flavour of the cookie the ingredients associated with it, such as nuts, dry fruits, fruits, artificial flavours and others. These cookies are also specially designed to cater for the allergies of individuals such as gluten free, nut-free or lactose-free.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of baked and confectionary goods due to a rise of urbanization globally

Growth in the levels of consumer indulging in sweet goods/foods, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of cafes and restaurants globally, is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Easier consumption of these products with high-shelf life, is also expected to foster growth of the market value

Market Restraints:

Increased prices of raw materials coupled with the bakery equipments utilized in the manufacturing of these products, is expected to restrain the growth of the market

High levels of competition present in the manufacturing sector of these products due to the unorganized competitor presence, this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Increasing Disposable Income

