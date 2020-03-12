Cookies Market 2020: Rising Trends And Demand Analysis By Mondelēz International, Kellogg Co., Ferrero, CSC BRANDS, L.P., Nestlé, pladis global, PepsiCo, Inc., others

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Cookies Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Cookies Market key players Involved in the study are Mondelēz International, Kellogg Co., Ferrero, CSC BRANDS, L.P., Nestlé, pladis global, PepsiCo, Inc., MDias Branco, Britannia Industries Limited, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Arcor, AB Annas Pepparkakor, Adam Foods, Dali Food Group Co., Ltd, Jiashili Group Ltd., THOMAS TUNNOCK LIMITED, Burton’s Biscuit Company, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., ITC Limited, Grupo Bimbo, Lotus Bakeries and Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Global cookies market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 47.98 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovative product offerings provided by the major manufacturers as well as changes in lifestyle of individuals resulting in greater adoption of healthier product offerings.

Drivers and Restraints of the Cookies market

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of baked and confectionary goods due to a rise of urbanization globally

Growth in the levels of consumer indulging in sweet goods/foods, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of cafes and restaurants globally, is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Easier consumption of these products with high-shelf life, is also expected to foster growth of the market value

Market Restraints:

Increased prices of raw materials coupled with the bakery equipments utilized in the manufacturing of these products, is expected to restrain the growth of the market

High levels of competition present in the manufacturing sector of these products due to the unorganized competitor presence, this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life.

In April 2019, Kellogg Co. announced that they agreed on the sale of the selected businesses associated with bakery and confectionary goods to the Ferrero organization. The sale was valued at approximately USD 1.3 billion. This transaction will complement both the organizations business strategies as Kellogg Co. will look to focus more on their mainstream goods as Ferrero will look to expand their presence worldwide.

Cookies MARKET Segmentation:

By Ingredient

Chocolate

Chocolate Chip

Oatmeal

Butter

Cream

Ginger

Coconut

Honey

Others

By Product Type

Drop Cookies

Bar Cookies

Molded Cookies

Fried Cookies

No-Bake Cookies

Refrigerated Cookies

Ice Box Cookies

Rolled Cookies

Sandwich Cookies

Others

By Packaging Type

Rigid

Flexible

Others

By Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Direct Sales

Specialist Retailers

Traditional Grocery Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channel

Others

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

