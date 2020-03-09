Conveyor Monitoring Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027

Conveyor system is one part of mechanical handling equipment that transports material from one place to another. Conveyor monitoring is the process of determining the condition of conveyor motor and belt while it is in operation, and it enables to detect a potential failure in advance. Conveyor monitoring is useful in various industries as the conventional methods are time-consuming, which has resulted in the growth of conveyor monitoring market

Increasing focus of companies on reducing losses due to faults in conveyor belts and also rising adoption of predictive maintenance tools in various industries is expected to drive the conveyor monitoring market. However, high initial cost of installation for conveyor would pose a challenge to the players operating in conveyor monitoring market. Moreover, the rising demand for safety compliance automation solutions coupled with growing digitization in material handling industry will provide opportunities in the conveyor monitoring market

Key Players:

Beltscan Systems Pty Ltd, CBG Conveyor Belt Gateway, ContiTech AG, Emerson Electric Co., Fenner Dunlop, Honeywell International Inc., PHOENIX CBS GmbH, TROLEX INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS, Vayeron Pty Ltd., Yellotec

The conveyor monitoring market is segmented on the basis of technology, offering, industry, and geography. Based on technology, the conveyor monitoring market is segmented as vibration monitoring, thermography, corrosion monitoring, ultrasound emission monitoring, and motor current analysis. On the basis of offering, conveyor monitoring market is segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of industry, conveyor monitoring market is segmented into mining, power generation, and others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the conveyor monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The conveyor monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting conveyor monitoring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the conveyor monitoring market in these regions.

