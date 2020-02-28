Conversational AI Platform Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast To 2025

Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a form of advanced technology which enables people or users to converse and interact with devices, websites, and applications in humanlike natural language via text, touch, voice, or gesture input. The key purpose behind the adoption of conversational AI is to help the brands in creating helpful yet rapid customer communications using a Chatbot. Moreover, numerous businesses and organizations are longing to obtain more customers and secure them with the conversational AI platform.
Furthermore, numerous organizations are investing in conversational chatbots and integrating it in their websites in order to stay ahead of the global competition. In addition, the growing adoption of social media and messaging apps, and the increasing trend of voice assistants is fuelling the demand for conversational AI platform. Also, with the booming adoption of smartphones customers nowadays favor communicating over a chat. Thus, such factors driving the demand for the conversational AI platform market.
Key Market Drivers and Restraints:
Omnichannel Deployment and Reduced Chatbot Development Cost
Chatbots are AI conversational personal assistants that interact with clients/users through voice, texts, or gestures. These chatbots deployed on web platforms can be available 24/7 and solve customer queries with ease. These chatbots proficiently involve with the users that visit the website and provide solutions to users’ queries, which further converts the leads. The chatbots are a virtual sales agent which has an online existence, hence requires no deployment cost. Moreover, businesses worldwide are shifting from conventional methods to digital ones, which is acting as the major driving factor for the market. In addition, to improve the customer experience businesses are trying to provide better customer support and improved services. Hence, such factors driving the demand for conversational AI platforms, as it provides efficient customer engagement and saves cost on the physical deployment of customer engagement services.
Lack of Awareness
Conversational AI leverages AI technology that employs speech and text-based assistants to engage with the customers. However, most of the industries in developing as well as some of the developed countries are still unaware of this technology, which is the major factor hindering the market growth. Moreover, some of the companies that have already deployed chatbots are also failing to embrace the full potential of the technology due to the lack of knowledge expertise on AI as well as other emerging technologies. Furthermore, various companies in several countries such as, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and others do not want to move from their conventional business approaches to digital ones, which is also hindering the conversational AI market.
Key Applications:
The personal assistant segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The personal assistance activities account for a very important place in the conversational AI platform. It helps in analyzing the open interactions depending upon a scenario or case. Various companies are developing AI with the combination of ML and NLU that empowers the training of personal assistants with extraordinary business information and industry-explicit information for an improved time to market. Moreover, personal assistants help users in providing outputs based on their requirements and inputs. Hence, such factors are anticipated to boost the demand for this segment in the forthcoming years.
Regional Market Scenario:
Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market
It is expected that North America will hold the largest market share in the global conversational AI platform market. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is estimated to dominate the global conversational AI market due to, the presence of major market players in this region. In addition, rising investments and government spending on emerging technologies such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies is also one of the major reasons fuelling the market growth in this region.
On the contrary, the growth of the conversational AI platform market in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly attributed to the swelling investments made by public and private sectors to improve their machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
Key Market Players
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Google (Alphabet, Inc.)
- IBM
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP
- Nuance Communication Inc.
- Baidu
- Haptik
- Others
Market Segments: Conversational AI Market
By Component
- Platform
- Services
By Type
- Chatbots
- Intelligent Virtual Assistants
By Applications
- Personal Assistant
- Branding and Advertisement
- Customer Support
- Data Privacy and Compliance
- Employee Engagement and onboarding
- Others (Campaign Analysis and Data Aggregation, and Customer Engagement and Retention)
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
