Conversational AI Market Report on Recent Adoption 2028

The global conversational AI market is gaining traction, owing to the convenience it provides to the customer in delivering personalized communication. Conversational AI includes computerized programs for conducting a conversation via textual or auditory methods. Such Artificial intelligence and computer programs are mostly designed to convincingly simulate humans’ behaviors as a conversational partner, therefore passing the Turing test. Conversational AI is typically used in various dialog systems for several practical purposes such as information acquisition or customer service. All such advantages are driving the global conversational AI market.

From the perspective of applications, the global conversational AI market is segmented into chatbots, messaging apps, digital/personal assistants, and voice search. Among these applications, the personal assistants segment accounts for the largest share and is expected to boost the global conversational AI market during the forecast period. This is because of the rising demand for open conversations as well as contextualization at the same time. Many enterprises are now leveraging AI technology through using a combination of NLU and ML, which helps in training the assistants with unique business data and industry-specific knowledge. Such USPs are fueling growth in the global conversational AI market.

Global Conversational AI Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments that may influence the contours of the conversational AI market in a big way are:

Currently, various renowned messaging apps such as Slack, WhatsApp, Facebook, WeChat, and Messenger are allowing chatbots to be built on their messaging platforms.

Instead of placing standalone chatbots on the mobile app or website, various brands now have the opportunity in connecting with their users on such messaging apps throughout their buying journey. Such advantages are also fueling demand in the global conversational AI market.

Many vendors in the global conversational AI market are offering cloud-based solutions for gaining conversations insight in real time. These vendors are focusing hard on developing robust cloud-based solutions for the clients, as many enterprises have shifted to private or a public cloud.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global conversational AI market include –

Baidu

Nuance

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

SAP

Haptik

Global Conversational AI Market: Key Growth Dynamics

Rising Demand for AI-powered Customer Support Services to Boost Market’s Growth

The biggest strength of conversational AI lies in their potentiality to carry out human-like conversations. Conversational AI interfaces help people in finding places to eat, looking for gift recommendations, checking status of order, and also the ways for resolving a problem associated with the recently brought products. Due to all such advantages, conversational AI is becoming more ubiquitous day by day. Such factors are boosting the global conversational AI market. Along with this, rising demand for AI-powered customer support services, and growing need for Omni-channel deployment are also fueling growth in the global conversational AI market.

Furthermore, rising demand for easy-to-use, scalable, and cost-effective conversational AI solutions from various organizations, and growing need for reducing chatbot development cost are the factors majorly propelling expansion in the global conversational AI market. Along with all these, rapid proliferation rate of human-machine interactions in natural languages, rising need for efficient regular messaging, and growing demand for voice assistants are also fueling growth in the global conversational AI market.

Poor Communication Quality May Hinder Market’s Growth

High costs of the products, risk associated with malfunctioning electronic devices, and poor communication quality are the major challenges in the global conversational AI market which are hampering growth of the market. Nonetheless, such deterrents may not impact the momentum expected in the global conversational AI market in the near term.

Global Conversational AI Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global conversational AI market as the region has seen rapid technological advancements. Rising investments for enhancing AI and ML technologies, rapid adoption of conversational AI, and increasing governments’ investments on AI-based technologies are also responsible for fueling growth in the conversational AI market I this region.

