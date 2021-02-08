Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand By 2027

Controlled Release Drug Delivery market research report covers noteworthy information which makes it a convenient asset for managers, industry specialists, research analysts and other key individuals to access and analysis market trends alongside diagrams and tables to help comprehend market patterns drivers and market difficulties. The analysis is sectioned by market players, future trends, most recent market segmentation, application utilization, and different significant shareholders. The report contains an assortment of expository and measurable information empowering the pursuer to have in-depth learning, which can be applied in the basic leadership process.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Controlled release drug delivery systems are used by physicians in order to allow reduced amount of dose and dosage frequency, enhanced less fluctuation in plasma drug levels, uniform drug effect, patient compliance and acceptance. Wurster coating is the one of the oldest technology being used for controlled release of drug since 1976. There are few new controlled-release drug delivery technologies are expected to be in commercialization phase in next few years. For instance, MicroCor PTH using MicroCor transdermal technology, in phase IIa. Oral controlled drug delivery systems are generally helpful for elderly and pediatric population. Commercially available medications using controlled-release drug delivery technology include Avinza (polymer coating), Alza (osmotically activated system), Capoten (enzyme activated system), GLUCOPHAGE XR (polymer matrix based system), Prozac (polymer matrix based system), etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising geriatric population, rising investments from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in research and development to design advanced drug delivery systems, rising healthcare expenditure and rising number of premature births are few major factors driving the controlled release drug delivery market. However there are few factors that may affect the controlled release drug delivery market negatively which include high dose of API requirement and controlled drug release systems are expensive in nature as compared to traditional pharmaceutical formulations.

The report also includes the profiles of key controlled release drug delivery market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Key Competitors In Market are Orbis Biosciences, Inc., Merck and Co., Inc., Alkermes Plc., Johnson and Johnson, Coating Place, Inc., Corium International, Inc., Depomed, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Aradigm Corporation, Capsugel

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of controlled release drug delivery market with detailed market segmentation by technology, release mechanism, application and geography. The global controlled release drug delivery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading controlled release drug delivery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Technology ( Wurster technique, Coacervation, Micro Encapsulation, Implants, Transdermal, Targeted Delivery, Others ); Release Mechanism ( Activation Modulated, Micro Reservoir Feedback Regulated, Partition Controlled, Polymer Matrix Systems, Chemically Activated Systems ); Application ( Injectables, Drug Eluting Stents, Oral Controlled, Transdermal And Ocular Patches, Infusion Pumps, Metered Dose Inhalers ), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

