Control Cable Industry 2020-2025 Market Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Demand and Supply Analysis Report

The new research report on Global Carotid Stents Market 2020-2025 is a reliable business document for its targeted audiences such as manufacturers of Carotid Stents, industry experts, industrial raw material suppliers and buyers, Carotid Stents business authorities and end-users. It covers in-depth market analysis and future prospects of the global Carotid Stents Market that the reader can use to gauge market potential.

Carotid artery stenting is a procedure used to open a narrowed carotid artery in the heart. It involves placing a small, expandable or non-expandable tube called stent in the artery. The carotid artery stenting (CAS) procedure is also known as carotid angioplasty. Stenting helps in preventing a stroke in the long term, whereas it increases the risk of stroke and death in the short term. Carotid artery stenting is an optional procedure, which can be used if a patient has more than 60% to 70% narrowing and has low risk of serious problems from stenting. Carotid stents are available in different sizes and shapes in order to be used for patients with major heart problems.

Carotid stents also feature few characteristics which makes these more useful devices for a heart surgeon. Characteristics such as visibility of stents under X-ray, scaffolding design for more effective drug elution and easier deliverability, and conformity of the stent struts to the vessel walls increase the safety and efficacy of these devices. However, new developments in stents technology are paving the way for earlier diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

One of the major drivers for this market is Global burden of vascular diseases and stroke. The number of people affected by vascular diseases and stroke is increasing globally. CVDs are the main cause of death across the globe. The burden of CVDs is more prominent in emerging countries than in developed countries. Stroke and TIA are also prevalent globally and are responsible for a large number of deaths. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increase in M&A. Companies are adopting M&A to expand their presence globally.

They are also using this strategy to increase their product portfolio and market share. This strategy empowers organizations to juxtapose innovation with R&D abilities. The trade increases the opportunities for small organizations, as the larger organizations are constantly interested in acquiring them for their development prospects. M&A remain an important option for various medical device manufacturing companies.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Terumo

Balton

InspireMD

Optimed

L. Gore & Associates

…

North America contributes the majority of shares towards the carotid stents market during 2016. The market is witnessing growth in the Americas because the North American governments are taking measures to improve the healthcare outcomes and reduce the hospital expenditures. The carotid artery stenting market will continue to grow in the region throughout the forecasted period due to the presence of major manufacturers of carotid stents such as Abbott, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific in the Americas.

Market Segmentation, by regions: North America (United States, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand), Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia).

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Carotid Stents market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Carotid Stents market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Carotid Stents companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Carotid Stents submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Market size by Product

Balloon Expandable Stents

Self-Expanding Stents

Market size by End User

Ambulatory Surgical Units

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

