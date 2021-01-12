Contract Lifecyle Management (CLM) Software Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – IBM (US), Icertis (US), GEP (US), HighQ (UK)

Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The Global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software market value is projected to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 14.2% during 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Aaveneir (US), Agiloft (US), Apptus (US), CLM Matrix (US), CobbleStone Software (US), Conga (US), Concord (US), ContractWorks (US), ContractsWise (UK), Coupa (US), Determine (US), DocuSign (US), IBM (US), Icertis (US), GEP (US), HighQ (UK), JAGGAER (US), SAP Ariba (US), Synertrade (France), Trackado (Sweden), and Zycus (US).

CLICK HERE TO GET FREE SAMPLE PDF COPY OF LATEST RESEARCH ON CONTRACT LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT (CLM) SOFTWARE MARKET 2019:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04011165440/global-contract-lifecycle-management-clm-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

North America held a major share in 2018 and is expected to hold a dominant market share in the CLM market. The market growth is attributed to the presence of prominent market players in the region. Additionally, major players of various sectors are present in the region and are rapidly deploying contract lifecycle management, maximizing their profit margins during strategic alliances.

The Asia Pacific contract lifecycle management market is expected to grow significantly due to the evolving business operation methods and increasing software spending among enterprises present in the region. The prominent enterprises and new entrants in various sectors are rapidly adopting contract lifecycle management, reducing manual methods, and improving the operational efficiency of businesses.

This report segments the global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Market on the basis of Types are :

Cloud-based

On-premises

On The basis Of Application, the Global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Market is Segmented into :

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (<250 Employees)

Large Enterprises (250+ Employees)

(SPECIAL OFFER: GET FLAT 30% DISCOUNT ON THIS REPORT)

INQUIRE FOR DISCOUNT:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04011165440/global-contract-lifecycle-management-clm-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/discount?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

In May 2019, Coupa completed the acquisition of one of the leading contract management players, Exari. This acquisition enhanced Coupa’s contract management solution capabilities. Some of the enhanced capabilities of Coupa’s contract management offerings are functionality for contract creation, collaboration, and discovery.

In September 2018, DocuSign and SpringCM jointly developed a new contract management solution called DocuSign Gen. DocuSign Gen enables Salesforce users to automate, simplify, and streamline the generation of agreements, such as sales contracts, quotes, and Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs).

In September 2018, DocuSign acquired one of the leading CLM, cloud-based document generation software providers, SpringCM. The acquisition enhanced the contract management software portfolio of the company.

In June 2019, Microsoft collaborated with Icertis to enhance the blockchain-based contractual offerings. The Icertis Blockchain Framework offers a blockchain-powered solution to track contractual requirements and commitments. This partnership would help Icertis to expand blockchain applications to contract management by implementing the Microsoft Azure Blockchain Workbench for the ICM platform.

In April 2019, The German car manufacturer Volkswagen partnered with Minespider and Icertis to launch a blockchain pilot to track its battery supply chain for a lead from the point of origin to the factory. Through this partnership, Icertis’ blockchain technology would help Volkswagen with the documentation of contracts in the supply chain, in a bid to vet third-party suppliers.

Regions covered By Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

SIGNIFICANT FEATURES THAT ARE UNDER OFFERING AND KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORTS:

– Detailed overview of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Market

– Changing Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

THE REPORT HAS 150 TABLES AND FIGURES BROWSE THE REPORT DESCRIPTION AND TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04011165440/global-contract-lifecycle-management-clm-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]