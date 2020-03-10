Contract Catering Market Demand, Size, Shares, Competitive Landscapes and Forecasts To 2022

Global Contract Catering Industry – A Global Market Overview (2018-2022) (Avail A 10% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Contract Catering Market Research Report 2018-2022” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Contract Catering Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players -Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark.

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Contract Catering Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides an in-depth analysis of the global contract catering market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value and market share by segment and by region.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global contract catering market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Coverage

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific has the largest stake in the global biologics market over the years and is expected to maintain its position in the upcoming years also. Among the Asian countries, India and Japan has the potential to grow steadily over the forecasted period.

Executive Summary

A catering company that is hired by companies and organizations to provide food services on a regular basis is generally referred as contract caterers. A contract caterer provides its services to a large consumer base such as business & industry, educational institutions, hospitals and senior care homes, defence & off shore etc. Such contracts are legal agreement between the clients and caterers to supply food services in the workplace for a specified period of time.

The global contract catering market has increased over the years and projections are made that the market would grow at a steady pace in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022, particularly due to rising demand for outsourced services and accelerating demand for healthier eating options.

The global contract catering market is supported by various growth drivers such as growing middle class population, rising focus on patients in hospitals, emergence of multi-service contracts, adoption of digital enriched services etc. Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: increasing food safety issues, meeting client expectations and stringent government regulations.

