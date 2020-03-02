Continuous Testing Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Continuous testing involves running automated tests as a part of software delivery pipeline to gain immediate feedback on the business risk related to the software release. Development of complex IT infrastructure, increasing demand for digital transformation are the factors that are expected to support the growth of the continuous testing market. The continuous testing market is highly influenced by driving factors such as increasing demand for timely delivery and digital transformations. However, high dependence on traditional methods might hinder the growth of continuous testing market. Increasing demand for IoT enabled devices is creating opportunities for companies operating in the continuous testing market to gin more customers.
The “Global Continuous testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the continuous testing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of continuous testing market with detailed market segmentation by deployment model, service, organization size, end-user and geography. The global continuous testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading continuous testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Continuous testing market.
Some of The Leading Players in Global Market:
1. CA Technologies
2. Cigniti Technologies Ltd
3. EPAM Systems Inc.
4. HCL Technologies Ltd
5. IBM Corporation
6. Mindtree Ltd
7. QualiTest Ltd
8. Syntel Inc.
9. Tech Mahindra Limited
10. Tricentis
The global continuous testing market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, service, organization size and end-user. Based deployment model, the market is segmented as Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud. On the basis of the service the market is segmented as managed service and professional service. On the basis of organization Size the market is divided into SMEs and Large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, Retail, manufacturing and others..
