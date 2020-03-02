Continuous Testing Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Continuous testing involves running automated tests as a part of software delivery pipeline to gain immediate feedback on the business risk related to the software release. Development of complex IT infrastructure, increasing demand for digital transformation are the factors that are expected to support the growth of the continuous testing market. The continuous testing market is highly influenced by driving factors such as increasing demand for timely delivery and digital transformations. However, high dependence on traditional methods might hinder the growth of continuous testing market. Increasing demand for IoT enabled devices is creating opportunities for companies operating in the continuous testing market to gin more customers.

The “Global Continuous testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the continuous testing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of continuous testing market with detailed market segmentation by deployment model, service, organization size, end-user and geography. The global continuous testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading continuous testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Continuous testing market.

The global continuous testing market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, service, organization size and end-user. Based deployment model, the market is segmented as Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud. On the basis of the service the market is segmented as managed service and professional service. On the basis of organization Size the market is divided into SMEs and Large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, Retail, manufacturing and others..

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global continuous testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The continuous testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting continuous testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Continuous testing market in these regions.