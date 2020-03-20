Content Moderation Solutions Market Increasing Demand with Key Players | Pure Moderation, Two Hat Security, WebFurther, LLC and others

Data Bridge Market Research business intelligence report with Content Moderation Solutions Market taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ICUC.Social, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., LiveWorld Inc., MD SOFTWARE, OneSpace.com, Open Access BPO, Pure Moderation, Two Hat Security, WebFurther, LLC among others.

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Microsoft, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Accenture, IBM Corporation, Appen Limited, Webhelp, Basedo, Alegion, Clarifai, Inc, Cogito Tech LLC, Computyne Business Process Services, Conectys, Europe IT Outsourcing Company, ICUC.Social, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., LiveWorld Inc., MD SOFTWARE, OneSpace.com, Open Access BPO, Pure Moderation, Two Hat Security, WebFurther, LLC among others.

In May 2019, Microsoft launched new tool to improve artificial intelligence model for azure machine learning. The company strengthened their offering and service under azure cognitive services power applications. The increased service offering contains content moderator, anomaly detector, personalizer and others to help the customer for better decision making. Through this the company gets competitive advantage in market to attract potential customers. In October 2019, WebFurther, LLC launched new service to detect profane text in blogs, social media apps, forums, memes, images, in-game chats, children’s sites and more. The Optical Character Recognition Profanity Filter Service is based on the optical character recognition technology which extracts the text from images, video and others. Through this company strengthened their offering for the customers which helped them to increase the customer base.



In March 2017, Google launched new product under artificial intelligence and machine learning product line. The new Video Intelligence API has been introduced for business developers to build application for automatic video entities extraction. Through this new product offering company strengthened their product portfolio for artificial intelligence based solutions for video data analysis.

Content Moderation Solutions Market Trends | Industry Segment by Component (Software, Services), Type (Image Moderation, Text Moderation, Video Moderation, Website Moderation, Profile Moderation, Others), Moderation Type (Pre Moderation, Post Moderation, Reactive Moderation, Automated Moderation, Distributed Moderation), Deployment Model (Cloud, On Premise), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), End-User (IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-Commerce, Government, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Automotive, Packaging and Labeling, Energy and Utility, Others), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Industry Trends and Forecast

