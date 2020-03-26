CONTENT INTELLIGENCE MARKET SHARE, GROWTH BY TOP COMPANY, REGION, APPLICATIONS, DRIVERS, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2027

In the era of e-commerce and digitalization, content plays a crucial role in marketing activities of businesses worldwide. With the rising number of customers online, the importance of content intelligence is increasing on a daily basis to reach the target audience and gain competitive presence with innovative content strategies. Artificial intelligence is further enabling enterprises to reveal qualified contextual data and knowledge extraction from vast data to get insightful business results.

The content intelligence market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing organizational need towards strategic content marketing. The technology significantly helps businesses to reach the target audience and hence maximize returns. This factor is further expected to augment the market growth. However, massive content volume restricts the reach to the right audience. On the other hand, newer technologies of machine learning and artificial intelligence offer lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the content intelligence market during the forecast period.

The “Global Content Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of content intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global content intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading content intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global content intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, IT & telecom, government and public sector, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global content intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The content intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting content intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the content intelligence market in these regions.

