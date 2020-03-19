Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2020

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market — Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2027”, the global Content Disarm and Reconstruction market is expected to reach US$ 571.3 Mn in 2027, by registering a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, North America held the largest share of the global content disarm and reconstruction market followed by Europe and APAC. Europe is the second-largest shareholder in the content disarm and reconstruction market. Moreover, APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

North America is the key regional market in the global content disarm and reconstruction market, which includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. The region has the most advanced Information Technology industry in the globe; thus, it massively focuses on investing in the software and technologies in order to maintain its position across the globe. Furthermore, the U.S. is a highly advanced country in North America and a country where investments in advanced technologies are very high. The U.S. is expected to be the dominant leader in the content disarm and reconstruction market during the forecast period.

The growth in the content disarm and reconstruction market in the US is primarily driven by factors such as increasing digitization, investment by the government to increase economic growth, and implementing various security-related technologies such as content disarm and reconstruction. The rising number of zero-day attacks and ransomware; and the growing number of malware and file-based attacks are some of the main factors expected to fuel the growth of the content disarm and reconstruction market in the US. The major industries such as government, BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, energy and utilities, and others are also increasingly adopting content disarm and reconstruction solutions in the country to meet their security needs. Hence, the adoption of content disarm and reconstruction technology by various industries is anticipated to drive the US content disarm and reconstruction market during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study:

In the global content and disarm market, APAC is the fastest-growing region on the back of the developing economies, steady growth, and rising adoption of innovative, advanced technologies. Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC are the major contributors to the growth of this region. Asia is referred to as the growth engine of the global economy with countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore. Furthermore, the digital innovation, propelled by enhanced internet connectivity as well as the adoption of smartphone especially across South East Asia is leading towards the growth of content disarm and reconstruction market.

Asia Pacific region is witnessing a strong growth in the market during the forecast period as this region comprises of a huge population with internet access and growing awareness among government organizations for facing cyber threats and crimes. In addition to this IT & Telecom sector is also booming in various countries of APAC such as India, China, and Japan. The organizations related to IT & Telecom, BFSI, and other end-user industries deal with a vast customer base and manage user’s data. Therefore, to ensure the privacy of data during a transaction, various organizations are adopting content disarm and reconstruction solutions which are supporting the high growth of content disarm and reconstruction in the Asia Pacific region. The growing threat of cybercrime in the region due to lack of transparency resulting in weak cyber regulations and enforcements by the government authorities. All the above factors would eventually help the APAC region to grow in the forecast period. Some of the well-known market players in the region are CybACE Solutions, Sasa software, OPSWAT, Inc., and Fortinet, Inc. among other. These market players are focusing robustly towards the development of content disarm and reconstruction solutions.

FAQ

What are reasons behind Asia Pacific Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) industry growth?

The growth of the Content Disarm and Reconstruction market in the Asia Pacific region is propelled by enhanced internet connectivity as well as the adoption of smartphones especially across South East Asian countries. The region is witnessing strong growth owing to the presence of huge population with internet access and growing awareness among government organizations about cyber threats and online attacks. In addition to this, the presence of strong IT & Telecom sector in this region is also contributing to the growth.

What are market opportunities for Content Disarm and Reconstruction market?

The growing adoption of CDR solutions by small and medium-sized enterprises is anticipated to offer future growth opportunity for the global Content Disarm and Reconstruction market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The inadequate security systems and lack of awareness about advanced cyber threats are some of the major factors that are contributing to rising number of cyber-attacks on SMEs. However, with the availability of low cost cloud-based CDR solutions and increasing adoption of advanced technology solutions by SMEs, the demand for CDR solutions is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate among SMEs.

Which end-user hold the major share in Content Disarm and Reconstruction market?

The IT and Telecom sector dominated the Content Disarm and Reconstruction market in the year 2018. The large volume of file sharing and peer to peer networking involved in the IT companies leads to increased vulnerability to external APT, ransomware, and malware attacks on the corporate network. Owing to increasing digitalization of services and adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence & IoT, the vulnerability to cyber-attacks is expected to further increase in the coming years. Hence, to secure the sensitive information, the demand for content disarm and reconstruction solutions in the IT and telecom sector is projected to increase at an impressive rate during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

