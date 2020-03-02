Containerized Solar Generator Market Size Regional Trend & Analysis | Global Industry Report, 2019-2025

Global Containerized Solar Generator Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, and Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025– The growing demand for clean energy due to the rising cost of electricity produced by conventional fuels is the major factor driving the growth of Global Containerized Solar Generator Market.

Global Containerized Solar Generator Market is valued around USD 352.1 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 580.4 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Containerized solar generator is a compact power unit which is capable to transform uninterrupted clean energy absorbed from sunlight. Its solar photovoltaic works as an energy receiver and this energy get stored in batteries which are planted in the container. Containerized solar generator is a quickly deployable, ready to use, factory assembled and it’s an all-weather power station. The storage capacity increases when clean energy providers, solar panels increases. These generators are specially made for reliability, durability and efficiency. These power containers supply electricity for the project which they are allotted. It can be used in any kind of weather to water purification, medical emergencies, in natural calamities, etc. Solar energy can be reproduced. In comparison of traditional fuel generated electricity, it’s cheaper and long term investment for the companies and factories. Governments are also supporting citizens to use solar panels for their daily used electric equipment’s.

Global containerized solar generator market is segmented on the basis of type, storage, application and region & country level. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into off grid and grid connected. On the basis of storage capacity, the market is segmented into 10 – 40 KWH, 40 – 80 KWH, 80 – 150 KWH and more than 150 KWH. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial, residential, industrial and government.

The regions covered in this Containerized Solar Generator Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Containerized Solar Generator is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Global Containerized Solar Generator Market report covers prominent players like HCI Energy LLC, PWR station, Energy Solutions Inc., Ecosphere Technologies Inc., Photon Energy NV., Juwi AG, AMERESCO INC, Jakson Group., REC Solar Holdings AS and others.

Market Dynamics-

Containerized solar generator provides natural and battery store based uninterrupted clean energy. It is transportable, handy and quickly deployable, ready to use, factory assembled equipment. It can deliver the clean power through solar PV modules as well as battery bank. All these advantages of containerized solar generator are expected to foster the growth of the market within the forecast period. It can transfer from one place to another place, store electricity, it has solar based water purifier and factory assembled too which makes it an economic engine. Solar industry is growing rapidly, for example; the solar industry generated around USD 17 billion investment in the American economy. There are more than 10,000 companies in every U.S. State. However, diesel-powered generators are less expensive than solar-powered generators. Solar panels are costly and its installation cost too. So, high cost of installation and continuous climate change like storms may restrain the market growth. Moreover, increase in use of natural resources, governments rules against pollution and limited resources are some upcoming opportunities for the market growth.

Regional Analysis-

Asia is expected to dominate the global containerized solar generator market owing to the increasing investment of Asian countries on new renewable resources of energy. In 2017, investments in renewable energy was amounted to US$ 279.8 billion worldwide in which only China accounted for US$ 126.6 billion or 45% of the global investments. As per PV installed China: 176,100 MW (32.3%), India 32,900 MW (6.0%), and Japan: 56,000 MW (10.3%). Europe is the second largest user of solar energy, countries like Italy, Germany are producing and investing more and more on solar energy. Germany has been a key leader in the production of PV power for years, achieved the highest ranking country for solar PV per capita in 2018 and it produced 7% of country’s total solar energy.

Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

Off Grid

Grid Connected

By Storage Capacity:

10 – 40 KWH

40 – 80 KWH

80 – 150 KWH

More than 150 KWH

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Government

