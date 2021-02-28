Contactless Payments Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights to 2023 | Ingenico Group, Verifone Systems, Inc., Inside Secure, on Track Innovations, Oberthur Technologies SA, Proxama

The New Report “Contactless Payments Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Internet of Things (IoT) technology has transformed the way of interaction globally. Likewise, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communications (NFC) have aided in making payments safer and secure. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies to make secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity of the card, mobile phone or other devices of preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s).

Ingenico Group, Verifone Systems, Inc., Inside Secure, on Track Innovations, Oberthur Technologies SA, Proxama, PLC., Wirecard AG, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Gemalto N.V., and Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.

The global contactless payments market is driven by convenience in processing low value payments, increased revenue opportunities, and reduced transaction time. However, high costs involved for the deployment of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption of the market hamper the contactless payments market growth.

The global contactless payments market is segmented based on device type, industry vertical, and region. Based on device type, it is divided into mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, IT & telecom, transportation, hospitality, government, and others. The market is analyzed based on region across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA including country level analysis for each region.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Contactless Payments equipment market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations for the period 2014-2022 are provided to indicate its financial competency.

Porters Five Forces Model of the industry illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Contactless Payments Market Size

2.2 Contactless Payments Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Contactless Payments Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Contactless Payments Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Contactless Payments Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Contactless Payments Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Contactless Payments Sales by Product

4.2 Global Contactless Payments Revenue by Product

4.3 Contactless Payments Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Contactless Payments Breakdown Data by End User

