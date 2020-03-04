Contactless Payment Terminals Market Business Outlook and Global Insights 2020 – OTI, VERIFONE, HEWLETT PACKARD, INGENICO

The Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Contactless Payment Terminals Market so far.

The contactless payment terminals market was valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 28.7 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.12% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Companies covered:

OTI, VERIFONE, HEWLETT PACKARD, INGENICO, and ID TECH SOLUTIONS and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The scope of the report is limited to the type of technology, payment modes, and devices used in contactless payment. The regions considered in the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The pace with which the payments can be processed is making contactless payment lucrative for businesses and the faster checkout times, along with the ease of payments, are making users upgrade their cards to contactless ones. While increasing internet penetration is driving the growth of the contactless payment terminals market, concerns over the security of information that is visible through such terminals is set to hinder the growth to some extent.

Increasing Internet Penetration

The growth of the contactless payment terminals market will be driven by internet penetration as a strong internet connection is the backbone of this payment method. The number of internet users in 2018 reached more than 4 billion, depicting a 7% year-on-year growth rate. Moreover, with increasing digitization and smart cities, people will be more inclined towards contactless payment methods as they offer convenience and quicker checkout time. Also, smartphone manufacturers are coming out with contactless payment methods such as Samsung Pay. All this will aid the contactless payment terminals market to grow.

Competitive Insights:

Mar 2018 – Verifone introduced Carbon Mobile 5. It enables checkout and the ability to run Android apps such as point of sale, loyalty, and inventory management. It will be available with and without an integrated printer.

Feb 2018 – Ingenico deployed Google Pay Smart Tap. This technology enhances the checkout process and makes it seamless for consumers.

Retail Sector

Contactless payments have become one of the hottest ways to pay globally. A contactless payment is a payment transaction that does not require physical contact between a consumers payment device and a point-of-sale terminal. The introduction of NFC-enabled mobile payments with Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay, and the use of contactless bank cards for transit are increasing the value of contactless payments for consumers, issuers, and merchants. Contactless payments provide merchants and issuers an opportunity to improve payments security, transaction speeds, and the customer experience. With the move to EMV chip technology, the POS infrastructure can also be enabled to support contactless payments, which delivers a host of benefits to merchants, issuers, and their customers.

Influence of the Contactless Payment Terminals market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Contactless Payment Terminals market.

Contactless Payment Terminals market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Contactless Payment Terminals market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Contactless Payment Terminals market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Contactless Payment Terminals market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Contactless Payment Terminals market.

