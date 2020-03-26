Contact Lens Market is Witnessing a CAGR of 8.1%, Estimated To Reach USD 18.1 Billion Globally by the End of 2023

Global Contact Lens Market Overview

Contact lenses are thin plastic lenses that are directly placed on the eyeball in order to correct the vision. They are very sensitive and should be handled with care to avoid infections and dislocation. Depending upon the eye disorder wide variety of contact lenses are available in the market such as bifocal contact lenses, the bifocal lens for astigmatism, color contact lenses, daily disposable contact lenses, and scleral contact lenses.

Market Size & Forecast

The global contact lens market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2015; further, the market is estimated to reach USD 18.1 billion by the end of 2023 witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 8.1% over the forecast period. In terms of volume, the global market is estimated to reach 2.527 billion units by the end of 2023.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest consumer base of the global contact lens market, the region accounted for 32% market share of the global market. This is mainly attributed to the large pool of young and middle-aged consumers with ophthalmic issues.

On the back of rising awareness of proper use of contact lenses coupled with increasing personal disposable income, the Asia Pacific contact lens market is anticipated to reach USD 4 billion by the end of 2023.

Gas permeable lenses are more popular among the consumer from the safety point of view, gas permeable lenses hold out exceptional eye care factors as they are less likely to port bacteria compared to soft contact lenses. The gas permeable lens market is anticipated to project a 28% market share of the global contact lens market by the end of 2023.

Special effect contact lenses are widely used in the media and entertainment industry to develop various looks such as vampire, anime, etc. The government of underdeveloped countries is taking initiatives in collaboration with the market players to provide eye exams and glasses to people suffering from vision disorders. They also provide training to the local people to become eye care professionals in areas where eye care is limited or non-existent. Various latest technologies are emerging in the global contact lens markets such as lathe cutting, cast molding, etc.

The eye is a very sensitive part of our body; key players of the market are mainly attentive to the quality of contact lenses in order to provide better safety solutions.

Key Players

Novartis International AG

Menicon Group

STAAR Surgical

Carl Zeiss AG

SynergEyes Inc.

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.

Essilor International S.A.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Bausch and Lomb

and other notable key players.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The rising popularity of contact lenses among the young generation coupled with the increasing use of fashionable contact lenses is anticipated to fuel the sales of contact lenses across the globe.

Consumers are mostly focused on the quality of contact lenses due to safety concerns, the international brand is more preferred in these cases. Key players of the market are conducting strong R&D activities to ensure the safety of the contact lenses; this will further boost the growth of the global contact lens market.

Emerging e-commerce companies such as lenscart.com are offering attractive cost-effective deals in order to grab the market; the increasing competition among market key players is anticipated to bring down the prices of contact lenses, this will further impulse the demand of contact lenses over the forecast period. The easy accessibility of disposable, colored and affordable contact lenses has also led to the vast increase in their usage as fashion accessories across the globe.

Production of contact lenses is mainly carried out by automated and computer-controlled cast molding technology, the use of latest automation technology is generating bulk and cost-effective production, this will further increase the supply of contact lenses in the global market hence, propelling the overall growth of the market.

Factors such as safety concerns associated with the use of contact lenses and lack of professional eye care services are some challenges that can restrain the market growth over the period of forecast.

