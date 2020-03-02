Contact Centre Software Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Key Strategies, Demand, Size, Share and Regional Trends by Forecast to 2025

Contact Centre Software Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025– Increasing demands of technological solutions from IT and telecom, BFSI, government, consumer goods, retail sectors and other industries is expected to drive the market growth.

Global Contact Centre Software Market is valued at USD 14.98 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 48.29 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Contact Centre Software Market Reports –

Contact center software is a technological tool that deals with the effectiveness and efficacy of a contact center with a special focus on the interactions between customers and contact center agents. It is a space where all customer conversations across all social media occur. The center is a central point from where all contacts get managed. This provides facilities to handle clients’ contacts via different mediums such as, email, fax and telephone among others. The software comes in many forms and functions such as auto dialer, contact center monitors, call accounting solutions, call analytics, predictive driver, computer telephony interactive voice response, call recording and automatic call distributor. The software is used for enhancing customer service management for growing communication, responsibilities, productivity and efficiency.

Global contact centre software market report is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization, vertical level & regional and country level. Based upon component, global Contact Centre Software Market is segmented into softwares and services. Softwares are further divided into intelligent call routing, workforce optimization, reporting & analytics, intelligent virtual assistants, security, dialers, customer collaboration, automatic call distribution (ACD), computer telephony integration (CTI), call recording, interactive voice response (IVR) and others. Service segment is also further divided into professional services and managed services. Based on deployment market is classified into on-premises and cloud. Based on organization, the market is fragmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based upon vertical, market is segmented into retail and consumer goods, BFSI, healthcare, government, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, travel and hospitality.

The regions covered in this Contact Centre Software Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Contact Centre Software is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for global Contact Centre Software Market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NICE Ltd., Avaya, BT Group and many others.

Market Dynamics –

The contact center software is in a growing need to accommodate the customer requirements and raising Omni channel communications and are the major drivers of the global contact centre software market. Increasing demands from IT and telecom, BFSI, government, consumer goods and retail sectors are expected to drive the market growth. Customers can communicate and unite with institutions via number of channels like email, text, voice, mobile and social media. The Omni channel contact center software permits institutions to offer personal touch with customer interactions at the time of offering services. Enterprises require a solution which offers centralized control of service delivery over all the distinct channels, therefore, enterprises have started using Omni channel communication platforms that fuse all channels and give a compatible customer experience.

However, difficulty to blend with inherent systems and the on-premise software are stationed on-site and cannot be moved, also the term on-premise software itself explains that the software is self-explanatory that means it is local to a contact center and whenever administrators, supervisors, representatives and agents are not active on premise and therefore, acts as the barriers for the growth of the contact center software market.

Moreover, increasing developments in the technological field such as Internet of Things (IOT), analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) can create significant opportunities for revenue growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis-

The global contact centre software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is expected to get largest market size of global contact center software market owing to the huge focus on innovations gained by research, development and technological acceptance in this region. Moreover, Asia-pacific countries are anticipated to be fastest growing due to the presence of considerable small and medium-size(SMEs) and a large customer base in this region. Philippines has overtaken India to transpire as the world’s largest BPO destinations and industrial leader with up to 20% of global contact center software market share outsourcing. For instance 66% of consumers on an average uses three various communication channels for the contact purpose

Market Segmentation:-

By Component:

Software: Intelligent Call Routing Intelligent Virtual Assistants Workforce Optimization Reporting and Analytics Security

Fraud Management

Network Security

Others Dialers

Predictive Dialer

Preview Dialer

Progressive Dialer Customer Collaboration Call Recording Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) Others

Service Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Travel and Hospitality

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others

