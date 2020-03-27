Consumer Mobile Payments Market to Generate Profitable Avenues for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

Mobile phones, developed to facilitate telecommunications, have now become wallets for consumers. Digital payments through mobile phones are revolutionized commercial settings across the world. Growing development of m-commerce platforms have also stepped in to promote the adoption of consumer mobile payments. Persistence Market Research’s latest report on the global market for consumer mobile payments projects that the market, which is presently worth over US$ 870 Mn, will register explosive growth at a whopping 41.4% CAGR to procure US$ 27,771.8 Mn revenues by the end of 2026.

Such an exponential growth for global consumer mobile payment market is factored by rising proliferation of smartphones and advanced features added to existing payment platforms. The world is flooded with various mobile wallets, and such applications are expected to remain trending in the years to come. Increasing burden on e-commerce platforms is also expected to get divested across m-commerce platforms. Furthermore, government initiatives prompting adoption of cashless transactions is also stipulated to boost consumer mobile payments. Less time consumed by transactions, and immediate currency conversion serve as key proponents for consumer mobile payments.

Consumer mobile payments are also being preferred for their convenience in paying for anything, anywhere. Integrated consumer mobile payments are also becoming popular among merhcants. Consumer mobile payments are also becoming more protected through advanced security features. Nevertheless, security breaches are observed to be top challenge faced by developers of consumer mobile payment applications. The report has outlined leading players in the global consumer mobile payment market, which include ACI Worldwide, Inc., Alphabet Inc., DH Corp, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Square, Inc., Fiserv Inc., Jack Henry & Associates Inc., MasterCard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Visa Inc., Apple Inc., and Starbucks Corporation.

Key findings of the report, titled “Consumer Mobile Payments: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2026,” include: