Consumer mHealth Market Analysis and Precise Outlook – Apple, NTT Docomo, Samsung Electronics

Consumer mHealth (mobile health) is the practice of medicine and consumer health by using mobile devices. The consumer mHealth uses mobile and wireless technologies to generate data on an individual’s biology, daily environment and physiology. mHealth aids in the fast delivery of telemedicine services by using 4G & 3G LTE networks enabled services such as high-speed data transfer and video calling. Mobile health technology consists of one-way and two-way data applications.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Vodafone, Apple, NTT Docomo, Samsung Electronics, AT&T Services, Healthdirect, MQure Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, and Qualcomm.

Globally, monitoring services is anticipated to have the largest market share and it will be driven primarily by solutions that help independent ageing, post-acute care service and chronic disease management by generating revenues from developed and large developing countries such as China.

MedTech companies face competition in the mHealth market from established companies and new entrants in three areas:

Consumer technology: Companies that are ready to capitalize on their software and hardware expertise in consumer technologies, strong hosting and analytics capabilities, and platform stickiness among consumers and businesses.

Business-to-business technology: Companies that already offer many software, platform, and services solutions with potential application to the mHealth market, a wealth of data and the capability to analyze it, and, in some cases, established relationships with hospital administrators and physicians.

Pharmaceuticals: Companies with therapeutic expertise, access to health care providers (HCPs) and patients, and years of experience with digital patient engagement.

While non-MedTech companies may be seen as competitors, they bring unique capabilities and strengths to the mHealth market and also offer the potential for alliances that can accelerate delivery of the benefits of mHealth across the patient journey.

This report segments the global Consumer mHealth Market on the basis of Types are :

Blood Glucose Meters

Blood Pressure Monitors

Neurological Monitoring Devices

ECG Monitors

Others

The basis Of application, the Global Consumer mHealth Market is Segmented into :

Adults

Teenagers

Children

Regions covered By Consumer mHealth Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Consumer mHealth Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Consumer mHealth industry.

