Construction Software Market 2019: Shows Increasing Demand To Be Observed In The Coming Decade | Top Key Players: Microsoft, Oracle, Sage, Odoo and Aconex

The Players Mentioned In Our Report

Microsoft

Oracle

Sage

Odoo

Aconex

Procore Technologies

Viewpoint

Buildertrend

CMiC

e-Builder

Yonyou Software Co., Ltd.

Jonas Software

Fieldwire

Glodon Company Limited

RedTeam Security

eSUB Construction Software

Construction Software Market: Product Segment Analysis

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Cloud-based Software

Construction Software Market: Application Segment Analysis

Building Owners

Independent Construction Managers

Sub-Contractors

Executive Summary: Construction Software Market

1 Industry Overview of Construction software

2 Global Construction software Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Construction software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Construction software Development Status and Outlook

6 EU Construction software Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Construction software Development Status and Outlook

8 China Construction software Development Status and Outlook

9 India Construction software Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Construction software Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Construction software Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

