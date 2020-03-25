Construction Project Management Software Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025

The global market for construction project management software was US $ 1,030 million and is expected to reach US $ 2,000 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% over the 2018 period. -2025.

This report examines the size of the global market for construction project management software, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for construction project management software by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Construction project management involves planning, coordinating and controlling the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, such as agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil and environmental.

At present, the market is developing rapidly and the main players are Viewpoint, Inc, Odoo SA, GLODON, CCIM and Procore etc. Construction project management

software are mainly used in general contractors, building owners , independent construction managers.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Aconex Ltd

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint, Inc

Odoo SA

Buildertrend

CMiC

Sage

Co-construction

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

GLODON

RedTeam

eSUB

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

software

installés- PC software installed mobile software-

based cloud

Market segment by application, divided into

general contractors

Building

owners Independent construction managers

Subcontractors

The objectives of the study of this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the market for construction project management software on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the construction project management software market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players

Manufacturers of

construction project management software Distributors / traders / wholesalers

of construction project management software Sub-component manufacturers Sub-component manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream vendors

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the construction project management software market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Construction Project Management Software Industry

1.1 Overview of the

Construction Project Management Software Market 1.1.1 Scope of the Construction Project Management Software Product

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Size of the global market for construction project management software and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2. 6 India

1.3 Market for construction project management software by type

1.3.1 PC software

installed 1.3.2 Mobile software installed

1.3. 3 Cloud-based software

1.4 Market for construction project management software by end users / application

1.4.1 General contractors

1.4.2 Building owners

1.4.3 Independent construction

managers 1.4.4 Subcontractors

Chapter Two: Global Construction Project Management Software Competitor Analysis by Players

2.1 Construction Project Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Rate of market concentration

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 Aconex Ltd

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 General Presentation of Activities / Companies

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Revenues from Project Management Software construction (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Procore

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 Main company presentation

3.2.3 Products, services and solutions

3.2.4 Construction

Continued….

