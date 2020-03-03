Construction Project Management Software Market 2020-2025 | Global Industry Share, Trends, Size, Applications, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand and Forecast Report

Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.

Aconex Ltd, Procore, Oracle, Viewpoint, Inc, Odoo S.A, Buildertrend, CMiC, Sage, Co-construct, Jiansoft, e-Builder, Yonyou, MyCollab, Jonas, Jinshisoft, Microsoft, Fieldwire, GLODON, RedTeam, eSUB and Other

Construction project management software is mainly used for four applications: General Contractors, Building Owners, Independent Construction Managers, Sub-Contractors. And General Contractors and Building Owners are the most application which takes up about 54.95% of the global total in 2016.

Construction project management software can be classified into three types by platforms: installed-PC, installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based. The installed-PC is still the most type while installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based type is growing faster.

Global Construction Project Management Software Market is spread across 137 pages, profiling 21 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Aconex Ltd, Procore, Sage, Buildertrend, e-Builder, Oracle, Odoo S.A, Microsoft, GLODON and Jiansoft,. are the key suppliers in the global Construction project management software market.

Top 10 took up about 52% of the global market in 2016. The top ten, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

The global Construction Project Management Software market is valued at 1030 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1620 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Cloud-based Software

General contractors

Building owners

Independent construction managers

Sub-contractors

