Construction Management Software Market 2020: Industry, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications Analysis and Growth Forecast Till 2025

The Construction Management Software market is a comprehensive report which offers a meticulous overview of the market share, size, trends, demand, product analysis, application analysis, regional outlook, competitive strategies, forecasts, and strategies impacting the Construction Management Software Industry. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market competitive landscape, with the help of detailed business profiles, SWOT analysis, project feasibility analysis, and several other details about the key companies operating in the market.

It is identified that growing requirement for large-scale project management is driving the market growth. Construction management software provides abundant benefits such as projecting profitability, process management and automation. For example, with help of construction management software, the revenue possibilities increase rapidly by calculating running reports and conversion ratios, thus lessening the overall operating time.

“Organizations are focusing on cultivating and managing the resources necessary for efficient product outputs, which increases the requirement for large-scale construction project management solutions. The primary purpose of construction management software is to automate processes to ensure maximum outputs are achieved by managing resources and maintaining a regular follow-up,” says a senior research analyst at renowned research institute.

The main factor driving the global construction management software market is the growing requirements for large-scale project management. Currently, organizations are emphasizing on managing and cultivating the resources essential for efficient product outputs, which surges the requirements for large-scale construction management solutions. The arrival automation trend in processes will ensure most outputs by handling resources and keeping a regular follow-up is the main purpose of the global construction management software.

Geographically, the region where global construction management software is dominant, is Asia-Pacific. In that region, China, India and Southeast Asian regions are fastest growing regions. The US construction management software market, especially North America is expected to play vital role which cannot be ignored. Any development or alteration in the United States will entirely affect the development trend of Construction Management Software Market.

The application of construction project management software is mainly at four places: Independent Construction Managers, General Contractors, Sub-Contractors and Building Owners. Building Owners and General Contractors are the most application which takes up about more than half share of the global total in year 2016. Based on platform types, construction management software can be classified into three types: installed-mobile, installed-PC and cloud (web, SaaS) based. The installed-PC is widely used platform. Cloud (web, SaaS) and installed-mobile based type is rising faster.

Market players are striving to integrate construction management software, with other types of accounting and estimation software for handling the construction business. The software players are helping the integration by taking help of professional software teams that consists of experts. The motive behind this type of integration is to enhance sub-contractors productivity and escalate profits. Some of the major key suppliers of global construction management software are e-Builder, Oracle, Procore, Sage, GLODON, Aconex Ltd, Buildertrend, Odoo S.A, Microsoft, and Jiansoft.

“The integrated construction management software allows players to purchase orders, change orders, as well as pull and populate employees. It can handle material costs, cost codes, and contacts. This integrated software significantly enhances the communication between the accounting staff and employees who are in the field,” says a senior analyst at renowned research institution.

Key segments of ‘Global Construction Management Software Market’

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into,

Builders and contractors

Construction managers

Engineers and architects

Based on applications, the market has been segmented into,

General contractors

Building owners

Independent construction managers

Sub-contractors

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Construction Management Software Market’:

Future prospects and current trends of the global construction management software market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

