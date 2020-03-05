Construction Machinery Telematics Market (2020 Edition) – World Market Review and Forecast to 2026 – By Application, By Type, By Region, By Country (2015-2026)

Construction Machinery Telematics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024) ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Construction Machinery Telematics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Construction Machinery Telematics investments from 2019 till 2024.

Market Overview

The construction machinery telematics market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to register a CAGR of 14.26%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied are rise in infrastructural investments, growing construction industry, and reduced fuel consumption. The global GDP is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.5% in 2019 according to the IMF, and this growth is supported by the growth in both building and infrastructure investments. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing infrastructure market, driven by increasing government spending in China and India, as both the countries have depended on building and infrastructure to boost the economy and create jobs.

– The construction machinery telematics market is experiencing positive growth, as a result of heavy investments made in the smart residential and commercial buildings sector and government policies boosting the manufacturing sector.

Competitive Landscape :

Some of the major players dominating the market studied are Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Hyundai, and Volvo Construction Equipment. Caterpillar Inc. captured the largest share of nearly 20%-30% of the market studied in 2018, and half the sales came from outside North America, majorly from Europe.

The construction machinery telematics market is becoming highly competitive, as the new companies are entering the market with the latest technological advancements in the telematics market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

