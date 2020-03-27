Construction Lasers Market Demand and Opportunities -2026

Market Scenario

Global Construction Lasers Market is expected to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2026 from US$ 2.3 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 4.78%.

Global Construction Lasers Market

Construction Lasers Market is segmented by product, range, and region. Based on product, Construction Lasers Market is classified by rotary laser level, pumps/dot laser level, line laser level, and others. Rotary laser level segment is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in the forecast period. On the basis of range 1ft to 100ft, 101ft to 200ft, and 201ft and above. 201ft and above is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in the forecast period.

Major driving factors of the Construction Lasers Market are rising number of construction sites, increasing demand from manufacturers for 3D laser scanner for reducing rework, increasing speed of task completion, and improve quality control, increasing trend of smart cities, rising construction industries among globe, increasing popularity of laser, and rising infrastructure projects and at the same time high cost of installation and maintenance and safety concerns such as skin burns & injuries eye acts as restraining to the market.

In terms of region, Construction Lasers Market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to rising manufacturing & construction and a number of construction site & industry presence in this region.

Scope of the Report Construction Lasers Market:

Global Construction Lasers Market, by Product:

• Rotary Laser Level

• Plumb/dot Laser Level

• Line Laser Level

• Others

Global Construction Lasers Market, by Range:

• 1ft to 100ft

• 101ft to 200ft

• 201ft and Above

Global Construction Lasers Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Construction Lasers Market:

• HEXAGON

• Robert Bosch

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Trimble

• Fortive

• Alltrade Tools

• Amberg

• DotProduct

• FARO

• FLIR Systems

• GeoDigital

• GeoSLAM

• Hilti

• Makita

• mantis vision

• Maptek

• Renishaw

• NCTech

• RIDGID

• Spatial Integrated Systems

• Stabila

• Surphaser

• Teledyne Optech

• AdiPro

• Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.

• Kapro Industries Ltd.

• Pacific Laser Systems

• Topcon

