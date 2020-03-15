Construction Fabrics Market to Expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2026 | Sioen Industries NV, Hiraoka & Co. Ltd, Sattler AG, etc.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Construction fabrics market was valued at USD 1.47 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.84 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0%. The study covers the in-depth analysis of construction fabrics and discusses about various types of construction fabrics used in several sectors. Construction fabrics is a general term describing geotextiles in applications. Increase in the demand for commercial spaces such as banking, financial services, rising urbanization and industrialization are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. Also, increasing commercial infrastructures and construction of eco-cities with vertical gardens has led to growth in the construction fabrics industry. However, problems related to disposal of waste and availability of inexpensive substitutes are the major hindrances to the construction fabrics market.

Key Players included in this Report are:

Sioen Industries NV, Hiraoka & Co. Ltd, Endutex Coated Technical Textiles, Hightex Gmbh, Low & Bonar, Sattler AG, Taiyo Kogyo Corporation, Serge Ferrari, and Saint-Gobain.

Market Trends:

Rising awareness of the latest technologies

Increasing number of product launches

Drivers:

Increasing demand for Construction Fabrics in emerging industries

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Opportunities:

Growing demand for Construction Fabrics in newer industries

Increasing Dependency on Construction Fabrics for diverse applications

The Construction Fabrics Market has been segmented for better coverage of the industry based on:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Needle punched nonwoven

Woven monofilament

Woven slit

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

PVC

PE

PP

PTFE

ETFE

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Tensile architecture

Awnings

Canopies

Scaffoldings nets

Facades

Hoardings and signages

Regions mapped in the study: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Countries included: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

Continued…



Data Collection & Research Methodology:

The primary sources of data collection employed for the research include surveys and interviews of industry experts from the Construction Fabrics Market, comprising of management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers across the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to collect and validate both qualitative and quantitative information, and to decipher the growth prospects existing in the industry. The analysts perform primary research by way of postal surveys, telephonic interviews, and online surveys, to obtain and authenticate both quantitative and qualitative information for the research study.

In case of secondary sources of data collection, the analysts rely on annual reports of leading companies, press releases, websites, investor presentation, conference calls, webinars, journals, regulatory policies, official documents, and other authoritative bodies to derive relevant information about the current scenario of the global market and the players engaged in the industry to give the readers a holistic view of the industry and accurate market forecast.

