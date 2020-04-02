Construction Equipment Rental Market: Top Key Market Trends 2020-2025

Global “Construction Equipment Rental Market” provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status. Global Construction Equipment Rental Industry report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

The Construction Equipment Rental market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Construction Equipment Rental market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Construction Equipment Rental market.

Major Players in the global Construction Equipment Rental market include:

Prasad Multi Services Pvt.Ltd

Mtandt Rentals Limited –

ABC Infra Equipment – Boom Lift & Scissor Lift Rentals

Hire My Machine

ABC Infra – Crane & Boom Lift Rental Services

Gemini Equipment And Rentals Private Limited

Quippo Construction Equipment Limited

On the basis of types, the Construction Equipment Rental market is primarily split into:

Earthmoving machinery

Material handling machinery

Concrete & road construction

Others

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Real estate

Commercial estate

Transport

Power & Energy infrastructure

Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Construction Equipment Rental market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Construction Equipment Rental market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Construction Equipment Rental industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Construction Equipment Rental market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Construction Equipment Rental, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Construction Equipment Rental in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Construction Equipment Rental in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Construction Equipment Rental. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Construction Equipment Rental market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Construction Equipment Rental market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Construction Equipment Rental Market Overview



Chapter Two: Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Landscape by Player



Chapter Three: Players Profiles



Chapter Four: Global Construction Equipment Rental Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type



Chapter Five: Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis by Application

Chapter Six: Global Construction Equipment Rental Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

Chapter Seven: Global Construction Equipment Rental Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Construction Equipment Rental Manufacturing Analysis

Chapter Nine: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion



Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

continued…

