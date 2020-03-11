Construction Adhesive Market Potential Growth Rate | Top Key Players HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA is going to dominate the construction adhesive market following H.B. Fuller Company

The Construction Adhesive Market report provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that plays key role in better decision making. This industry analysis report also covers very important aspect which is competitive intelligence and with this businesses can gain competitive advantage to thrive in the market. Construction Adhesive Market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics. The data and the information regarding the Chemical and Materials industry has been derived from the consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others.

Global Construction Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 14,112.52 Million by 2025 from USD 9,235.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Construction Adhesive Market .

Key vendors operating in the market:

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA is going to dominate the construction adhesive market following H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik SA, Sika Ag and DowDuPont. The other players in the market are 3M, DAP Products Inc., Franklin International, ITW Polymers Adhesives, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Gludown, Inc., Resinova Chemie Ltd., MAPEI S.P.A. and among others.

Market Analysis by Segmentation

Based on resin type, the global construction adhesive market is segmented into five notable sub-segments; acrylic adhesive, polyurethanes, non-reactive adhesives polyurethane, reactive adhesives. The acrylic adhesive is sub segmented into acrylic adhesives, anaerobic acrylic adhesives, cyanoacrylates adhesives, reactive acrylic and the reactive adhesives is sub segmented into one-component adhesives, two-component adhesives. In 2018, acrylic adhesive is expected to account for the largest share of 36.3% of this market.

Based on technology, the global construction adhesive market is segmented into four notable sub-segments; water born, solvent borne, reactive and hot melts. In 2018, water born is expected to account for the largest share of 50.6% of this market.

On the basis of application the global construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments flooring, walls, tiles, concrete, surface, roofing and others. The roofing segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 7.2%.

On the basis of end-user the global construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments residential, infrastructure, commercial, industrial and others. In 2018, residential is expected to account for the largest share of 46.7% of this market.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Objectives of the Report

The report firstly introduced the definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on

The report analyzes the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate.

The Construction Adhesive Market report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Have look on the Premium Insights of the Report

The report covers 360-degree view of the market that encompasses statistical forecast, competitive landscape, all-inclusive segmentation and Strategic Suggestions

It provides in depth analysis by type, end user and regions.

Pricing analysis, Regulatory factor analysis and value chain analysis are mentioned in the report

In the end, this Construction Adhesive Market report gives all the required to help to strive the business successfully.

Research Methodology: Global Construction Adhesive Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

