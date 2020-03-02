Consolidation services Industry 2018 Market Growth, Size, Share, Top Key Players (Near Pte. Ltd., Foursquare Labs, Inc., Google Inc, Groupon Inc., Groundtruth, Placecast, PlaceIQ, Scanbuy Inc.) and Forecast 2025

Consolidation services Industry Report is designed to provide Industry Experts and Investors with detail overview of Consolidation services Industry report, which will help them to take decisions with respect to Key Players, Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Trend etc.

This report gives a detail insight for a period of 2018-2025 Research Report. The market size estimations have been provided in terms of value (USD million).

The Global Consolidation services Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2025. Increasing Spending on Data Center Technologies driver which drives the development of Consolidation services market. This market grew approximately 45% in 2016.

Top Key Players Analyzed in Global Consolidation services Market are –

• Near Pte. Ltd.

• Foursquare Labs, Inc.

• Google Inc

• Groupon Inc.

• Groundtruth

• Placecast

• PlaceIQ

• Scanbuy Inc.

The market size estimations have been provided in terms of value (USD million). The global Consolidation services industry report also identifies major market players and provides analysis in terms of company overview, Financials, products & services, market trends, recent developments and growth strategies.

Regionally, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And the Middle East & Africa constitute the key market segments.

The revolution of data center applications from the client/server architecture generation to the cloud architecture generation has led to an increase in the demand for Consolidation services. Also, the growing Consolidation services traffic and increasing Consolidation services spending have contributed significantly to the growing demand for Consolidation services.

Need to Partner with Other Vendors for Data Center Expertise is the potential challenges which would balance the growth trend.

Cloud-Based Solutions and Emerging Countries is expected to create an opportunity in the market.

Key Benefit Of This Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Application, and TECHNOLOGY Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• Information Technology (IT) service providers

• System integrators

• Consulting service providers

• Cloud service providers

• Data center vendors

• Colocation providers

• Internet Service Providers

• End-users

Data Center Consolidation or Relocation to Drive the Demand for Data Center Transformation Services is expected to create an opportunity in the market.

Europe tracks North America in the global Consolidation services market. The region is expected to clock a CAGR of 19.3% in the forecast period to pull in a revenue of USD 2846 million by 2025. The market in Asia Pacific is being powered primarily by China and Japan.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Infiniband Market Industry Outlook

4 Consolidation Services Market By Providers Outlook

5 Consolidation Services Market By Application Outlook

6 Consolidation Services Market By Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

