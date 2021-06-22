Console Games Industry Is Expected To Grow $31.49 Billion At A CAGR Of 4.1% During Forecast Period 2020 – 2023

The Business Research Company’s Console Games Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The console games market consists of sales of console games. The console games market is segmented into digital, online/micro-transaction and physical console games. The global console games market was valued at about $26.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $31.49 billion at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2022.

The rapid growth in the mobile/tablet gaming owing to introduction of new smart phones/tablets with enhanced features to play video games without having to connect an external device/console. Console game industry developers are adopting to subscription-based gaming. A majority of parents around the world are concerned about children being exposed to inappropriate content via video games, therefore, a few regulatory actions have been taken up to standardise the age ratings online. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) provides ratings for video games and apps so parents can make informed choices.

Console Games Market, Segmentation

By Type

Digital console games

Online/Microtransaction console

Physical console games

By Application

TV

Computer/PC

System consoles such as Gameboy and Play station portable

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the console games market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the console games market are Tencent Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft Studios, Activision Blizzard and EA.

