Connected Truck Telematics Market: Applications, Top Key Players, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis and Key Players by 2027

The Connected Truck Telematics Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. Segmentation by technology, vehicle type, communication type, and geography. The globally connected truck telematics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key connected truck telematics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Continental AG, DAF, Daimler AG, 4. Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, and Meritor WABCO. Also, OTTO Motors, Peloton Technology, Scania AB, TomTom International B.V., and AB Volvo are a few other important players in the connected truck telematics market.

The emergence of vehicle telematics and the demands for advanced driver assist systems are anticipated to be the major factors driving the growing adoption of connected truck telematics. Higher installations costs hinder the adoption of connected truck telematics posing a challenge to the growth of the connected truck telematics market. Increasing entry of non-traditional telematics companies coupled with rising engagements with the concept of smart cities provides new opportunities to the players operating in the connected truck telematics market.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Connected Truck Telematics market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Fuel is estimated to be the second largest expense in managing fleets after payrolls. The need to optimize fuel usage and drive cost efficiencies have led the fleet managers to look for solutions that would give them insights into the various aspects of their fleets. Further untimely repairs and maintenance also add to the costs of the fleet managers where fleet downtime plays a significant role. Connected truck telematics provides all solutions related to notifying on the repair and maintenance aspects, provides insights into the fuel consumption data, and also establishes connections with other vehicles on the road for advanced driver assistance.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the globally connected truck telematics market based on the technology, vehicle type, and communication type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall connected truck telematics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Connected truck telematics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

