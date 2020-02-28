Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market by Application Analysis 2019-2027

The global Connected (Smart) Street Lights market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Connected (Smart) Street Lights market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Connected (Smart) Street Lights across various industries.

The Connected (Smart) Street Lights market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Market Segmentation

The connected (smart) street lights market has been segmented on the basis of connectivity, by component, and by region. Based on connectivity type, the market has been further classified into wired and wireless. By component, the connected (smart) street lights market is classified into hardware, software and services. Geographically, the report classifies the global connected (smart) street lights market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, South Korea, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

Global Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market: Competitive Analysis

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the connected (smart) street lights market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of connected (smart) street lights market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global connected (smart) street lights market include Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Citelum S.A., Dimonoff Inc, Echelon Corporation, EnGo PLANET, Flashnet SRL, General Electric Co., Led Roadway Lighting Ltd., Schreder Group, OSRAM Licht Group, Philips Lighting N.V., Silver Spring Networks Inc., Telensa Ltd. , Toshiba Lighting, Tvilight have also been added in the report.

The global connected (smart) street lights market is segmented as below:

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Connectivity

Wired (Power Line Communication)

Wireless

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Component

Hardware Sensor Controller/Relays Others

Software

Services

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The Connected (Smart) Street Lights market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Connected (Smart) Street Lights market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Connected (Smart) Street Lights market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Connected (Smart) Street Lights market.

The Connected (Smart) Street Lights market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Connected (Smart) Street Lights in xx industry?

How will the global Connected (Smart) Street Lights market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Connected (Smart) Street Lights by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Connected (Smart) Street Lights ?

Which regions are the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Connected (Smart) Street Lights market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

