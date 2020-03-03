Connected Rail Market 2019 Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Challenges, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis 2025

Connected Rail Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Connected Rail Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025

The Computer Based Train Control is updated system of typical old-block signaling system. The Computer Based Train Control -fitted trains are capable of communicating, calculating, and offered update via radio to the wayside equipment distributed along the line. Computer Based Train Control system permits the optimal usage of the current rail infrastructure in attaining maximum capacity.

Scope of The Report:

In connected rail systems, users stay online via free Wi-Fi in platforms and within the train. Legacy infrastructure of railways is being restored by modern train management systems. Trains transmit data bi-directionally in train management systems among the network control center and themselves. The network control center is the central hub of a train management system.

The connected rail, by rail services type has been divided into passenger information system, passenger mobility & services, automated fare collection system, train tracking & monitoring solutions, predictive maintenance, IP video surveillance, and among the others. Further the connected rail divided by rolling stock, the segment comprises electric locomotive, diesel locomotive, EMU, DMU, subway/metro vehicle, light rail/tram car, freight wagon, and passenger coach.

The connected rail again divided by connected safety & signaling system includes communication/computer based train control, positive train control, and automatic/integrated train control. By area, the market is divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and ROW.

The CBTC section is predicted to add up for the biggest market share, in signaling and safety connected rail market, in terms of value, whereas, predictive maintenance section adds up for the biggest market share, in connected service connected rail market in terms of value.

The rolling stock dominates the overall market, the second biggest in the section are connected services with biggest market share, in terms of value, followed by safety and signaling system section which is the third biggest section of overall connected rail market. The freight wagon section is predicted to account for the largest market share, in rolling stock connected rail market, in terms of value, in 2017.

Key Players in the Connected Rail Market Report

The major players included in the global connected rail market forecast are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Hitachi Limited, Wabtec Corporation, Trimble, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Atos Corporation, and IBM Corporation.

Connected Rail Market Key Segments:

By Services

Passenger Services and Mobility

Passenger Information System

Train tracking and Monitoring System

Automated Fare Collection System

IP Video Surveillance

Predictive Maintenance

By Rolling Stock

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

DMU

EMU

Light rail/Tram Car

Subway/Metro Vehicle

Passenger Coach

Freight Wagon

By Safety and Signaling System

Positive Train Control (PTC)

Communication/Computer Based Train Control (CBTC)

Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)

The Continuous Growth In Population In Metro Cities And Powers The Connected Rail Market

The continuous growth in population in metro cities, growing urbanization, and congested roads are the factors that have directly elevated the requirement for public transport such as railways, which directly powers the connected rail market. The connected public transportation also offers traveling experience and efficient traffic management and, but the slow development in developing nations might impact the overall development of connected railway market.

