Connected Medical Devices Security market to record sales worth ~US$ XX Mn/Bn between and 2017 – 2025

Connected Medical Devices Security , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis of the Connected Medical Devices Security market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.

According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Market Segmentation

Segmentation of Connected Medical Devices Security Market on the basis of component:

Hardware

Software

Network Components

Segmentation of Connected Medical Devices Security Market on the basis of end user:

Hospitals

Laboratories

Clinics

Segmentation of Connected Medical Devices Security Market on the basis of geography:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands,Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa)

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, connected medical devices security market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the connected medical devices security market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of strong presence of companies from healthcare industry and presence of companies providing connected medical devices security solutions in the region. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APEJ. APEJ is expected to drive the demand for connected medical devices security market, supported by increasing penetration of healthcare companies in the region.

The US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines for implementation of connected medical devices security supported by increasing awareness among healthcare professionals for implementation of these security devices will drive the demand for connected medical devices security market. Increasing usage of medical devices connected via IoT in the healthcare sector will increase the risk of these security issues which in turn will force more and more healthcare professionals to implement security solutions for connected medical devices and will support in the increase in demand for connected medical devices security market. Lack of awareness among healthcare professionals about the availability and offered benefits from these security devices will affect the demand for connected medical devices security market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the field of connected medical devices security include UL LLC, Whitescope Limited, Battelle, Coalfire Systems Inc., Drager Medical GmbH, Extreme Networks Inc., Synopsys Inc. etc.

